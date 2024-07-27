Shweta Tiwari stuns in a stylish bathrobe look that will make you go wild; see PICS

Shweta Tiwari always manages to set the fashion bar high with her impeccable style. Whether it's a simple outfit or a glamorous look, she knows how to stand out. Today, she exuded sensuality as she shared stunning photos in a bathrobe, creating a buzz online.

Shweta Tiwari kills it in a bathrobe and how?

Shweta Tiwari, earlier today, posted 7 pictures in a white bathrobe which have surely floored her fans. She opted for smokey eyes, and glossy lips, kept her tresses open, and looked seductive in front of the camera. One particular picture caught everyone's attention as she sat with her leg folded, revealing a thigh-high slit in her bathrobe. With wine glass emojis, she has definitely set the perfect Saturday vibe for all her followers.

Check out Shweta Tiwari in a bathrobe:

Fans immediately took to the comment section to call Palak Tiwari's mom gorgeous and the hottest mom of Bollywood. One user also wrote, "Why do you want to kill us with that look?" Few others also compared Shweta to her daughter and could not stop putting heart and fire emojis. She is surely proving the fact that age is just a number. For the unversed, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay star is 43.

More about Shweta Tiwari's diet:

The actress, who will next be seen in Singham Again, is mother to Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli. She has shed over 10 kg and, according to an ETNow report, she prefers to steer clear of sugary, processed foods and opts for a diet rich in protein and good fats.

Shweta emphasizes the importance of exercise, with aerobic and strength training workouts reportedly aiding in her weight loss. She also incorporates jogging, cycling, and brisk walking into her fitness routine, as she believes that cardio is beneficial for cardiovascular health.

Shweta Tiwari's work front:

The actress is all set to play the role of an intelligence officer opposite Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor and more in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.

