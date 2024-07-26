Shweta Tiwari gives a befitting reply to haters accusing her of getting facial surgeries: 'Jisne karwayi hai uski shakal...'

Shweta Tiwari has been away from the television screens but finally, the actor is making a comeback with the upcoming comedy show, Aapka Apna Zakir. This isn't the first time for her fans to see Shweta winning hearts in the comedy genre, still, they are very excited. Before the forthcoming Zakir Khan's comedy venture, she tried her hands at comedy during her stint at Comedy Circus Ka Naya Daur.

Well, recently, the Mere Dad Ki Dulhan fame went candid about staying fit and highlighted what she had in her mind when she first approached a trainer. Tiwari also addressed the comments from haters who accused her of getting facial surgeries done to look youthful and beautiful.

Shweta Tiwari on netizens targeting her for facial surgeries

In an interaction with ETimes, Shweta Tiwari revealed how many people assume her to have gone under the knife. She added that such a process can't contribute to someone's health and fitness. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor asserted, "Surgery jisne karvaayi hai uski shakal par dikhti hai (The surgery is visible on the face of the person who gets it done)."

Furthermore, giving her judgement about whether facial or beauty surgeries should be encouraged, Shweta clarified not being against it and elaborated on it being justified when one wants to correct something and look a certain way. However, she expressed disagreement with the opinion that people believe that one cannot be naturally beautiful anymore.

Shweta Tiwari calls workout 'best anti-aging remedy'

In the same conversation, Shweta Tiwari remarked how there has been a shift in people's opinion regarding staying fit and looking good as many believe that fitness is all about beauty. Reflecting on how individuals have been resorting to supplements and steroids to achieve perfect abs, the Parvarrish actor mentioned that her trainer asked her about the target she had in mind.

"However, my daughter (Palak Tiwari) told him I didn’t have a specific target or want to emulate someone else's physique I just want to be fit," she added. Emphasizing the need for women to have time for themselves, the Begusarai actor underlined that having an hour daily as 'me time' can make so much of a difference. Lastly, the 43-year-old referred to working out as the best anti-ageing remedy.

Shweta Tiwari on haters' bizarre comments

It is no secret that actors receive negative comments on face trolling on social media platforms. Discussing the same, Shweta Tiwari formally explained not getting affected by the negativity due to the nasty comments. Revealing that haters call her gold digger, she said, "I know those who post them don't actually believe them, they just like to add that extra bitterness. I don't care what people say I do what I want."

