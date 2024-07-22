Kumkum Bhagya's Sriti Jha posts pictures from her SOLO trip to Italy; Shabir Ahluwalia drops quirkiest comment

Kumkum Bhagya-fame Sriti Jha's latest picture on Instagram will help you move ahead in your life. The actress felt liberated as she enjoyed a solo trip to the Amalfi Coast in Italy. Recently, she posted pictures of the same on her Instagram. Her on-screen lover from Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, could not stop commenting in a classy way, that will remind you of his on-point swag.

Sriti Jha's on-screen lover from Kumkum Bhagya, Shabir Ahluwalia, drops his sweetest comment on her post:

As seen in the picture, Sriti Jha is enjoying her own company on the Amalfi Coast, Italy. She looked stunning in a white tank top, sunglasses, and classic earrings. She dropped two pictures, and in one of them, she is posing candidly while enjoying the sea view. The caption written on the post was, "Instructions: look away and don’t stop smiling", which was thought-provoking.

Take a look at Sriti Jha's latest picture and Shabir Ahluwalia's comment:

Shabir Ahluwalia who played Abhi, Sriti Jha's on-screen husband in Kumkum Bhagya commented, "Theek hai" with beer emoji, on the post. Fans loved his comment and they surely remembered how in the show, they got married after overcoming all the issues in their relationships.

When Sriti Jha shared a pic with Shabir Ahluwalia:

Once the actress had taken to her social media feed to post a cute picture in water with her friends. She donned a pretty smile with Shabir with the caption, "A little piece of heaven with @shabirahluwalia @kanchikaul @arjitaneja @4umehra @vinrana @nitasofiani" (sic)."

About Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia's chemistry:

The pair played on-screen lovers Pragya and Abhi respectively in Kumkum Bhagya. They were shown separating because of pressures from family, and misunderstandings cropping up between them, but when they had united the joy on social media knew no bounds. The serial has always been remembered for its crackling chemistry, which has made it one of the most loved TV pairs in the telly world.

The duo were also shown separating from one another, having daughters, and then coming back together after 20 years.

The USPs of the serial were Abhi and Pragya. Fans used to fondly call them AbhiGya and had rooted for their reincarnation together. Kumkum Bhagya has always been loved because of Sriti and Shabir's hit jodi. They bonded together and made fans believe in the concept of true love till eternity.

