PIC: Palak Tiwari relishes super huge naan while in Dubai, calls it 'Yummiest'

Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is having a ball of a time in Dubai. The 23-year-old actress is a big fan of desi food and ensures that she satiates her Indian food craving goals while traveling internationally. A while ago, Palak took to social media to enjoy a lavish spread of delicacies, but what caught our attention was her gorging on a huge naan.

The young actress was seen at an uber-luxurious hotel in Dubai, and her food platter would make anyone hungry instantly. Her lavish spread included what looked like carrot cake and cocktails, but what took the limelight was the gigantic piece of naan, which Palak called the "yummiest."

Take a look at Palak Tiwari gorging on a super huge naan in Dubai:

Well, it looks like Palak Tiwari was having her cheat day as she gorged on her favorite Indian cuisine. She looked regal in a crisp white top, her tresses neatly done, while she posed happily with a big piece of naan.

More about Palak Tiwari:

There have been rumors for a long time that the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress is dating Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan. A few days back, when Shweta Tiwari's daughter had posted "Monsoon pictures," the young Pataudi could not stop commenting. He posted a GIF that read, "Lookin good".

Palak Tiwari's personal life:

Palak Tiwari has often been spotted with Ibrahim Ali Khan in Mumbai. They have also been seen going together for parties and social gatherings and chilling with their common buddies. During a previous interview with Siddharth Kannan, the Rosie actress spoke about her bond with Ibrahim and called him a "friend."

Palak also agreed that she likes to bump into him at parties or wherever they go with their mutual squad, but he does not text her daily, but she is fond of him. Isn't that aww?

Palak Tiwari's work front:

Shweta Tiwari's charming daughter was last seen in Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and her next offering would be The Virgin Tree, whose shooting reportedly has been wrapped.