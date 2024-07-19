Shweta Tiwari lets her eyes do all the talking in latest post; Fan says 'Better than top heroines of Bollywood'

If you are a big fan of Shweta Tiwari, as much as we are, you know she has served endless striking fashionable poses for years. A brief look at Tiwari's sartorial choices since Kasautii Zindagii Kay's days is enough to prove that she speaks a million words through her eyes. It was no different, lately when she posted an array of pictures which has inspired her fans to be filmy.

Shweta Tiwari's latest Instagram post will give you butterflies in the stomach

Shweta Tiwari exuded poise, looked glamorous, and channeled bohemian goddess vibes in a nude-colored oversized shirt and pants. Her statement eye makeup was classy as it showed hints of graphic play with eyeliner. While her eyes grabbed all the attention, her nude lips made her fans go crazy for her.

Take a look at Shweta Tiwari's glamorous look and fan comments

The Bigg Boss 4 winner is an example of what perfection should look like when you give a desi twist to a Bohemian style. One fan who worships Shweta commented, "She is really looking gorgeous. She is better than any top heroines of Bollywood". Another ardent fan wrote, "like a aswarya rai", and we could not agree more.

More about Shweta Tiwari:

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 star is one of the most successful stars in the telly world. She has left a mark in the minds of her fans with her hit role as Prerna Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. A while ago, she had posted a cute yet funny clip with her son Reyansh Kohli, that went viral instantly. The actress was seen traveling with her baby boy and posted cute moments from the airport with the caption, "When travel is fun and easy going."

Well, the actress has come a long way but her journey to success was not easy. During an interview with News18 Showsha, she revealed how she had started her career with Rs 2,500-5,000 per day. When she left Kasautii Zindagii Kay, she earned Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.25 lakh a day because of the increments every year.

Shweta also revealed that her appearances online have become rare as she had made a conscious decision when Reyansh was born in 2016. She loves staying at home as a huge chunk of her life went into working. "My morning shift would begin at 7 am and end at 7 pm and the evening shift would run from 7 pm to 7 am. I barely would get to stay home", Palak Tiwari's mom had further revealed.