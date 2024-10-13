Smriti Irani reunites with her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Jayaa Bhatachrrya; Ektaa Kapoor reacts

Smriti Irani reunited with her Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-actor Jayaa Bhatachrrya on the occasion of Dussehra. The sweet surprise delighted the fans as well as other actors of the serial. Seeing the actors unite, Ektaa Kapoor also reacted.

On October 12, Smriti Irani uploaded a photo with Jayaa Bhatachrrya. The two flash the brightest smile for the camera, which reflects that over the years, their bond has only grown stronger. Along with the picture, Smriti Irani, known for her witty social media posts, wrote, “On Dussehra the Good, the Bad .. and the epic drama #kyunkityoharsabkehain @jaya.bhattacharya #puraniyadein #dost”

Check out Smriti Irani’s post below:

For the unversed, Smriti Irani and Jayaa Bhatacharrya essayed the roles of Tulsi Virani and Payal Mehra. Seeing the post, netizens reminisced about the Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi days. One user wrote, “Tulsi Virani and Payal Mehra. One of the most iconic and remembered characters of Kyunki. Ma’am please do meet Mandira Bedi as well. She’s a really good human being in real life. We want to see a photo of you three together!”

Another commented, “Such a sweet pic. A big hug to both of you.” One ardent fan wrote, “You people are the best parts of my childhood memories..... Mein 2-2 3-3- baar yeh show dekhti thi..... As if isme se exam Dena ho muje.....”

Ektaa Kapoor, the person behind the iconic serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, reacted to the post. She wrote, “Payal@n. Tulsi, So cute.” The picture also gave another co-star major FOMO. Mandira Bedi wrote, “Where am I?” A few fans also requested Irani and Bhatachryya to meet with Bedi.

It has been 24 years since the serial aired, and Smriti's role as Tulsi is etched in everyone's mind, to date. The serial aired from 2000 to November 2008 and revolved around Tulsi (Smriti), a perfect daughter-in-law married to the grandson of a rich business tycoon, Govardhan Virani. Mihir Virani's role was essayed by Amar Upadhyay and later by Ronit Roy.

