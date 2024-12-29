Srishty Rode shares health update after pneumonia diagnosis during her Europe trip; ‘I'm sure I’ll be...'

Srishty Rode is among the well-known actors in the television fraternity. Recently, she opened up about her diagnosis of pneumonia and shared a post on social media informing her fans about the same. In a heartfelt post on social media, she recounted how her health took a turn for the worse during her recent trip to Europe. And now, she has posted a note, giving an update about recovery.

Srishty thanked her fans and loved ones for their support. She also conveyed that she is experiencing improvement in her condition each day and is optimistic about her recovery.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Shobha Somnath Ki actor wrote, "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to each and every one of you who took the time to check on me, left a comment, sent me messages, called and even came to see me."

Rode further added, "Your love and support mean the world to me, and I'm truly overwhelmed. I feel so grateful to have such amazing people in my life. Thank you for everything. PS: I'm feeling much better with each passing day, and I'm sure I'll be fine very soon."

Take a look at the note here:

Posting several pictures and videos showing herself from the hospital bed, the Punar Vivah actor gave insights into what went wrong with her health. She informed her followers about getting sick with pneumonia and how it worsened, causing her oxygen levels to drop.

Rode slipped into another complication as her visa expired before she could leave Europe and fly back to India. The actor expressed, "Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

On the professional front, Srishty Rode is known for shows like Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Saraswatichandra, among others.

