Sudesh Lehri’s unexpected meet with Anupam Kher on flight; Actor expresses he is fan of comedian’s ‘easy humor’

Comedian Sudesh Lehri who is currently seen on the unusual cooking comedy show, Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited had a fan moment recently. The comedian met Bollywood actor Anupam Kher on his flight back to Mumbai from Delhi. He expressed his happiness on social media as he shared a glimpse of their interaction on the flight.

Sudesh Lehri uploaded the video on September 17. It begins with the comedian saying, “Dosto aaj mein itna khush hu, ki mere favorite actor (Friends, I am so happy today that I met my favorite actor)… (in-flight announcement starts)” As the announcement starts, he tells the viewers that he is not talking about the voice, but the person sitting next to him and points at Anupam Kher.

Check out Sudesh Lehri's video here:

Then, Sudesh Lehri continues speaking, "Sir, mein bohot khush hu aaj ki, mein aapke sari filmein dekh chuka hu, koi reh gayi toh mujhe please batana ki koi aane wali hain. (Sir, I am very happy today. I have watched all your films. If I have missed any, please let me know if there are any upcoming ones.)" Then he adds that he is very happy getting the chance to travel with the Bollywood actor. He clarifies that they had different shows in Delhi and now they are heading home.

Advertisement

The video is uploaded on Sudesh Lehri's Instagram handle with the caption, "Dosto dekho Aaj mai kitna Khush Ho." Anupam Kher also expresses that he is a fan of Sudesh Lehri’s comedy. In his words, “Mujhe bohot achha laga aapse milkar. Aapke batein meine suna. Aapka sadgi, aapka humor, mein fan hu. Aapka bohot easy humor hain, mujhe bohot achha laga wo. (I really enjoyed meeting you. I listened to what you said. Your simplicity, your humor—I am a fan. Your humor is so effortless, and I really liked that.)”

This surely made the comedian’s day as he expressed his gratitude. Lehri, who is currently seen in Laughter Chefs also says that he has learnt a lot from Kher and continues to learn from him.

ALSO READ: Laughter Chefs PROMO: Sudesh Lehri asks media if Nia Sharma was famous before doing the show; don't miss out on her reaction