Laughter Chefs PROMO: Sudesh Lehri asks media if Nia Sharma was famous before doing the show; don't miss out on her reaction

Laughter Chefs has been using several tactics to maintain its entertainment quotient. While celebrities appearing as guests on the show is quite common, the makers have introduced a new segment wherein media personnel will be seen asking questions to the Laughter Chefs' contestants. A promo for the same has been released on the official social media handles of Colors TV. It promises to bring a lot more fun and joy to the viewers.

The promo clip opens up with host Bharti Singh announcing, "Jahan naa pahunche seedhiyan, wahan pahunche media (Where stairs cannot reach, media reaches there)." Later, one of the reporters asks Nia Sharma about who she would like to swap her partner with if given a second chance.

The actress takes Aly Goni's name. Meanwhile, Sudesh Lehri quips, "Iss show se pehle Nia ko koi jaanta tha? (Did anyone know Nia before this show?)." Reacting to his sarcastic claims, the Suhaagan Chudail actress explains that she is very famous and asks the comedian how he can say so.

Further, a reporter quizzes Aly Goni about the same. To this, the Yeh Hain Mohabbatein actor asserts that he would choose Krushna Abhishek as the comedian will get him anything he wants anyhow. The caption for the promo reads, "Dekhiye kaise laughter Chefs ke manch par hua media ke saath sawaal jawaab! (See how question-answer session with media happens on the stage of Laughter Chefs)."

Laughter Chefs depicts a cooking battle between twelve renowned faces from television. It is a delightful blend of situational humor and cooking antics. It premiered on June 1, 2024, and airs every Thursday and Friday at 10:00 PM on Colors TV and digitally streams on JioCinema.

The personalities to be seen on the show as contestants are Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Kashmera Shah, Krushna Abhishek, Nia Sharma, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Reem Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, Karan Kundrra, and Arjun Bijlani. They bring out their unique dynamics while preparing scrumptious delicacies and evoking laughter. Laughter Chefs has been performing well on the ratings charts.

