EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Anupamaa’s Sudhanshu Pandey reveals if there’s toxicity on sets, ‘Mein ek hi cheez kahunga…’

Sudhanshu Pandey has been making headlines for the past few days for his abrupt exit from the ongoing serial, Anupamaa. While the actor who essayed the role of Vanraj had already broken his silence on why he had left the show, in a conversation with us, he talked about another important topic. Pandey cleared a common misconception individuals have about television acting- toxicity on sets.

We asked Sudhanshu Pandey if there’s toxicity on the sets of television shows. The former Anupamaa actor shared his experience and said, “Mein ek hi cheez kahunga, because of my seniority and everything, mere aas paas ye sab cheez kabhi bhatki nahi. Kyunki logon ki itni himmat hoti nahi ki wo toxicity mere aas paas leke aaye. They know there’s a senior actor, so they have to maintain a certain decorum with me.”

“(I will say just one thing, because of my seniority and everything, such things have never wandered around me. Because people don't have the courage to bring that toxicity near me. They know there's a senior actor, so they have to maintain a certain decorum with me.)”

Watch the full interview of Sudhanshu Pandey here:

Talking about Sudhanshu Pandey's exit, on August 28, the actor went live on his Instagram handle and announced his departure from Rajan Shahi's produced show. Initially, there was a lot of speculation surrounding his exit.

Advertisement

Many believed the actor fell out with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi, and that is why he came to this decision. Pandey told us that he now wants to try different roles and grow as an actor, which is his primary reason for leaving the show. He believes he has nothing more to give to this character. He also denied any tiff with Rupali Ganguly and Rajan Shahi.

Anupamaa, one of the most top-rated shows on television, currently stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Nidhi Shah, Nishi Saxena, and others in lead roles.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Why did Sudhanshu Pandey take an abrupt exit from Anupamaa after four years? Reason revealed