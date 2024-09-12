Rajesh Puri recounts his harrowing experience of getting kidnapped by men in Delhi; reveals how he escaped: ‘I was taken to remote location….’

Veteran actor Rajesh Puri, who has been a prominent personality in the telly industry, went through a terrifying incident recently. The actor shared his ordeal when he travelled to Delhi as a chief guest at an award function and a few men attempted to kidnap him. Read further to know in detail!

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Rajesh Puri shared how he was first trapped and called to Delhi for a fake event. The actor shared that he received a call earlier this month from a man named Shivam who invited him to an event in Delhi. The event was scheduled to happen on September 8 and was supposedly affiliated with the government.

Puri even received Rs 35,000 from the scammer and even got his return ticket from Delhi for September 9. The veteran actor was also asked for his photos for the event posters and was even told to record a speech for the event. Rajesh revealed that everything seemed legitimate but when he asked for the event invitation he didn't receive it.

The Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame travelled to Delhi for the event and was greeted by two men at Delhi airport. Puri shared, "They took me in a taxi, and after about an hour, they stopped and transferred my luggage into the car. The new car had no license plate, and the driver wore a mask, which raised my suspicions. When I asked him, he claimed it was a new car, but something felt off."

The Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor mentioned that the car started heading towards Meerut and when he asked questions, he received vague answers from the men. Puri said that he then realised that something was wrong and he then began informing the men about his strong connections that he has in Delhi to make them uncomfortable.

Rajesh Puri continued narrating the horrifying incident saying that the men took him to a dhaba which was 12 km away from Meerut. At the dhaba, Rajesh managed to talk to one of the men who kidnapped him. The kidnapper informed Rajesh that he had been kidnapped and asked him to leave as there is no event happening and it was all fake.

When Rajesh demanded to drop him back as they were at an isolated location, the kidnappers had a discussion among themselves. After a discussion, the kidnappers agreed to drop Rajesh at a border where the actor's brother-in-law arrived to pick him up.

However, it didn't stop there. Later at that night, Rajesh received a call from one of those men who dropped him. The man then disclosed chilling details to Rajesh on why he was kidnapped.

The actor revealed, "This guy told me that their car was being followed by armed men, and that I was being taken to a remote location where they planned to demand a ransom of one or two crores. The story they were fed was that I owed Rs 35 lakh to the person who sent them, but they eventually realised it was a lie."

When Rajesh Puri was asked whether he plans to lodge a police complaint, the actor revealed that his lawyers have advised him not to complain as it might provoke the kidnappers. He expressed his relief saying that he feels fortunate to have escaped unharmed. The actor further advised everyone to verify everything and be cautious about such incidents.

