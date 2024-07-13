Superstar Singer Season 3 Promo: Vicky Kaushal lip-syncs Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, dances with Neha Kakkar – Watch

Vicky Kaushal made a special appearance on Superstar Singer Season 3 for Namaste 90's special episode. The actor lit up the stage as he lip-synced to his popular song Phir Aur Kya Chahiye from the movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, while contestant Shubh Sutradhar sang in the background. The video captured the Bad Newz actor's charismatic performance, where he sang and danced alongside judge Neha Kakkar, creating a mesmerizing moment on the show.

Vicky Kaushal sings Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, sways with Neha Kakkar, which is all things love:

The video begins with Vicky Kaushal telling Shubh Sutradhar, "Meri ek request hai. Mei waha aata hu, aap gaye par mei lip-sync karta hu (I have a request. I will come on stage, you sing and I will lip-sync)." Shubh begins by singing few lines from Phir Aur Kya Chahiye, "Sun haaniye, jind jaaniye sau baar janam loon to bhi tu hi humdum har dafa chaahiye. Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye. Kisi ki na madad, na dua chaahiye Tu hai to mujhe phir aur kya chaahiye."

As the clip progresses, Neha Kakkar is seen enthusiastically cheering as Vicky approaches, dedicating the song to her. He then swirls her, takes her in his arms, and dances with her while singing, "Tu hai toh mujhe phir aur kya chahiye." This perfect Bollywood moment was beautifully recreated on the sets of Superstar Singer 3.

The makers posted a cute video with the caption, "Vicky Kaushal ke irresistible charm ne pighla diya Super Judge Neha ka dil! Dekhiye Superstar Singer Season 3, Namaste 90s, kal raat 9:30 baje sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par!" (Vicky Kaushal's irresistible charm melted Super Judge Neha's heart! Watch Superstar Singer Season 3, Namaste 90s, tonight at 9:30 PM only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision).

More about Phir Aur Kya Chahiye song:

Vicky Kaushal's chemistry with Sara Ali Khan from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was truly adored by fans, winning their hearts. Vicky is known for his love of lip-syncing to Punjabi songs, and in this particular track, he passionately expresses his love to Sara through Amitabh Bhattacharya’s lyrics. The music, slow and serene, perfectly complements their pairing on screen.