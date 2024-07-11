Surbhi Chandna dazzles in a golden bodycon dress, looks like 'Gold Plated Kaju Katli' - see PICS

Stunning TV actress Surbhi Chandna is known for her impeccable acting chops and has also created a niche for herself in the world of fashion with her distinctive sartorial picks. Apart from creating her charm through her on-screen roles, Surbhi knows to keep her glam game on point and the proof is her recent pictures in a golden bodycon dress.

Surbhi Chandna poses sensuously in a shimmery, golden bodycon outfit:

A few hours ago, Surbhi Chandna took to her Instagram handle to show off her glitz in a hot golden bodycon attire that will make you feel jealous. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she dressed up in a golden backless dress that was figure-hugging. Her look was completed with golden bangles, neatly done winged eyeliner, and a top bun.

Take a look:

The Ishqbaaz actress posted the pictures, after waking the ramp for The Lakmē Skin Stylist. She captioned the hot pictures as, "Tu Kiddan Zaalima ???? Todays Special Gold Plated Kaju Katli." Her fans could not stop commenting on her glowy face, and called her "golden girl", while some said that she was, "too hot to handle".

About Surbhi Chandna:

It was in 2009 when Surbhi did a cameo in the hit sitcom show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She then climbed the ladder and received a lot of fame with her cult classic roles in Sanjivani and Ishqbaaaz. Once she had also revealed exclusively to Pinkvilla that even Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah was going to replace her.

Asit Kumar Modi had approached her mom and told her that Surbhi had to enact her scenes well as the plot depended on her performance. The stunning diva was grateful that the episodes saw the light of the day.

Surbhi Chandna's personal life:

The Naagin 5 actress got married to Karan Sharma on March 2, 2024. The couple dated for 13 years before tying the knot with one another. She had met Karan at a birthday party, which was arranged by his parents after he returned to India from London. Ironically, they were neighbors so it was easy for the actress to attend the birthday bash.

She had exclusively said later, "Maine kaha na main MBA kar rahi thi, I wasn't even an actor when I met him. Main job kar rahi thi toh Karan bhi taab apna MBA London main kar raha tha. (When I met Karan, I was not even an actor. I was working and Karan was also pursuing his MBA from London)." The actress further revealed that a fan had sent her a nice pillow that had a picture of her with Karan. It read, "Keep it private till the time it's permanent."

