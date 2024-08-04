Friendship Day 2024 EXCLUSIVE: Surbhi Chandna says 'Ishqbaaaz has given me my most treasured people'

Friendship Day is celebrated to express gratitude to our chosen family, our friends and to make them realize their worth in one's life. Pinkvilla got in touch with Telly beauty Surbhi Chandna who has a bunch of friends who've stuck with her for years. We also asked the talented actor about tips for maintaining friendships and more. Read on to find out about her responses.

Surbhi Chandna talks about maintaining bonds on Friendship Day 2024

Surbhi Chandna is often spotted having a gala time with her group of friends from Ishqbaaaz. When asked about how she maintains her friendships amid busy schedules, she said, "I think the key to maintain friendship in this busy world is to make efforts, which I learned quite later in life. I feel Mansi, Shrenu and the rest of my Ishqbaaaz gang have taught me this; to make an effort. Two of my very close friends Swati and Aditi live in the USA."

She added, "We make sure to stay in touch. Every fifteen days, we make sure to video call each other just to check on each other. When you really connect with your friends, it all begins from where you ended. So, the effort is the key to maintaining the bond which I've learned from my friends because honestly, I am lazy and lethargic."

Take a look at Surbhi Chandna's post with her friends:

Talking about bonds from Ishqbaaaz, Surbhi said, "I think Ishqbaaz has given me my most treasured people for life. Shrenu, Mansi, Neha Laxmi and now Kunal Jaisingh have been added to our group. During Sherdil Shergill, I made an amazing friend, Bhoomika; these people are really close to my heart. When we started off, we never thought that we'd develop such a beautiful bond. During this course of time, we had our share of fights too and we also learned during this period that we should support each other in our highs and lows."

The Naagin actress said, "We never thought that we'd all get married around the same time. We keep making fun that we all have our babies at the same time too and they'd chill with each other. It is amazing and I never imagined this to happen. I believe if you think too much about something, it gets difficult to get and we never pushed this friendship, it organically happened and we chose to stick around."

Surbhi Chandna on how her bond with the Ishqbaaaz gang evolved over time

When asked about how her bond with the Ishqbaaaz gang has evolved over the period, Surbhi Chandna said, "We've seen each other grow, and it is such a beautiful part of our journey together. From doing one good show to another to supporting your friends for the projects they take up, we've seen each other's journeys. Now, the topic of discussion also include the household responsibilities after getting married, the maids, maintaining the schedule along discussion of work. Now we also see how we are growing along with our partners. It's beautiful."

The Qubool Hai actress further added, "I have a few friends who make me value the term friendship. I feel I'm at fault for not making as much effort as I should. But I'm learning and being with Karan, I have learned the importance of friendship, making efforts for them, and keeping a check on them. I'm learning and day by day I'm understanding the value of friendship."

Pinkvilla wishes all our readers a very Happy Friendship Day!

