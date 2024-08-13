Surbhi Chandna who is married to Karan R Sharma for 5 months opens on baby plans: 'Uske liye hum..'

It was in March 2024 when Surbhi Chandna married the boyfriend of long-time Karan R Sharma. The couple, who had been newly married for 5 months, opened up about plans to have a baby. Read below to know more details.

During an interview with Times Now Digital, Surbhi Chandna spoke candidly about her plans to have a baby. "Uske liye hum ready hai jabhi upar wale se sign milega. Of course, karna hai because aap chahte ho aap ki life mein. Ab toh main maasi ban gayi hu. Edan is the cutest person alive on this Earth! So, of course main toh chahungi ki main aur Karan aage plan karenge jabhi waqt milega."



Translation: "(We are ready for it as soon as we receive a sign from above. Of course, we want to do it because you desire it in your life. Now that I’ve become an aunt, so, of course, I would want Karan and me to plan further when the time is right.)"

The Ishqbaaz actress further said that she has seen everything and that the phase after being an actor, having a boyfriend, getting married, and then embracing parenthood will be good as well. On the other hand, Karan said he did not get any sign from the almighty. He is very busy in life right now, and when he gets a sign, he will be ready.

Surbhi even added that it is difficult to plan at this point, as they have been busy, but she will surely think of planning in the future. On the work front, the actress has teamed up with her co-star from Ishqbaaz, Kunal Jaisingh, for a music video named Zikr Tera. The chemistry of the duo will leave you speechless. The song was written by Surbhi's husband Karan, while it has been crooned by Naman Pareek, Kavyakriti, and Manan Meer. The chemistry of Kunal and Surbhi will remind you of someone you love deeply and worship.

A few days back, Surbhi and Kunal were also spotted eating vada pav. It looked like they were enjoying a spicy cheat meal in the city and enjoyed the feedback received on the song.

