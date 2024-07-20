Nakuul Mehta gives a glimpse from his ‘hot minute’ with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 co-star Disha Parmar; See here

Nakuul Mehta is one of the most versatile personalities from the TV industry. He has shown his polished acting, hosting and voice over skills in a wide variety of popular shows. While the handsome hunk has received love and appreciation for almost all his on screen appearances and pairings with the telly divas, he is majorly admired with Disha Parmar.

Nakuul, who made his television debut with Disha, enjoys a huge fan base who only yearn to see the two stars together. Recently, he bumped into the actress and made sure to click a selfie with her so as to excite his fans.

Nakuul Mehta’s social media story

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Nakuul Mehta uploaded a story which features him with Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 co-actress Disha Parmar. The duo is looking super adorable while flashing their infectious smiles for the camera. In the frame, Nakuul is seen rocking the Indo-western attire, bandhgala and Disha is spotted in black mirror-embroidered suit with contrasting jewelry.

Alongside the portrait, the Ishqbaaz actor penned, “Also got a hot minute with this cutay.” He used Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle’s song Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara in the background which was also the title of their first show together.

The visual seems to be from an event which Nakuul either presented as a host or graced with Disha. His previous social media story gave a sneak peek into an auditorium with a text that read, “Our arena tonight #ThatGuyWithAMic.” This probably hinted at the actor’s brief reunion with the Woh Apna Sa actress.

Take a look at Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram story here:

About Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta forayed into acting with a small role in a Telugu film named Abhimaani. He later starred in a Hindi film, Haal-e-Dil too. After trying his luck in movies, the actor joined the television scene in 2012 with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara along with Disha Parmar.

Nakuul further gained recognition for Gul Khan’s Ishqbaaz. His latest fictional outing was Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 3. He is currently hosting Crime Patrol.

