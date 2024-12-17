Surbhi Jyoti enjoys Maldives sun in pink floral bikini; honestly, we are nothing but jealous; PICS
Actress Surbhi Jyoti is currently in Maldives with her husband Sumit Suri. She shared a few of her vacation looks on social media.
Newlywed actress Surbhi Jyoti is making the most of her post-wedding bliss as she enjoys a dreamy vacation in the Maldives with her husband, Sumit Suri. Known for her style and effortless charm, Surbhi has been sharing glimpses of her tropical getaway, and her beach looks are turning heads on social media.
The actress, who uploaded these gorgeous pictures over the past few days, has been winning hearts with her chic and vibrant outfits. In the latest post, Surbhi Jyoti is seen in a colorful floral bikini paired with a pink printed sarong tied elegantly at her waist. The breezy outfit perfectly complements the serene beach vibes. With her hair left loose, sunglasses adding a hint of glam, and a matching pink bucket hat, Surbhi’s radiant smile completes the look as she poses by a pool with picturesque ocean views in the background.
Check out Surbhi Jyoti’s post below:
In the another post, uploaded yesterday, Surbhi opted for a more classic yet bold style. She stunned in an all-black bikini set featuring a halter-neck top and high-waisted bottoms. Captured stepping into an infinity pool overlooking the sea, the actress completed the look with open sleek, straight hair and oversized sunglasses.
The pictures are uploaded with the caption, “All tanned and happy.” If you are planning for a tropical getaway, take inspiration from the newlywed’s outfits.
Fans are showering the actress with compliments, praising her glowing happiness and style. Actress Mouni Roy commented, “Pretty girl.” One user wrote, “Looking awesome as always.” Another commented, “You look awesome in pink.”
For the unversed, Surbhi and Sumit tied the knot on October 27, 2024, at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand. Kishwer Merchant, Asha Negi, and Rithvikk Dhanjani, among others, attended the wedding. Reportedly, the two fell in love while working together on the music video titled Haanji - The Marriage Mantra.
