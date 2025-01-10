Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: Nitish Bhaluni aka Tapu shares Dilip Joshi’s advice that every actor must follow

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nitish Bhaluni, best known for his role as Tapu, has become a household name. The actor recently sat down for an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla to talk about the current storyline of the show, his character, and his equation with the co-actors, including Sonu. While talking to us, he revealed advice from Dilip Joshi, which helped him perfect his acting mettle.

Excerpts from the interview with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Nitish Bhaluni are below:

1. When you were roped in to play the role, was there any pressure from the audience?

Nitish Bhaluni: To be very honest, I am myself a big fan of the show. I have watched several episodes of the show, and I really loved the character of Tapu. So, when I got to know that I would play the character of Tapu, there was pressure.

The pressure was not about how I would make this work; I had worked on shows before this, and I knew the technicalities. The pressure was if the audience would like me… It was more about performance pressure. I will take a few individuals' names in this who helped me a lot.

Firstly, Harshad sir, who was the director when I joined the production team. Harshad sir had advised, "Beta tum jo bhi karoge dil se karna, kyunki dil se karoge toh wo dil ki baat zaroor audience taak pohonchegi." Following his advice, I gave my best and also got the audience's love and the pressure went off.

2. How is Tapu and Sonu’s offscreen bond as Nitish Bhaluni and Khushi Mali?

Nitish Bhaluni: Khushi didn't tell you one thing. We also have a lot of fun on the sets. When Khushi was new on set, we decided to pull off pranks on her, but she always caught me. But the banter we have on set also helps us in our onscreen chemistry. We understand each other.

So, while shooting, if Sonu is going through something, I know how Khushi will react, and we immediately improvise. So, the offscreen bond also helps us in our onscreen bond. If Khushi has a problem on sets, she calls Nitish, and Nitish calls Khushi.

3. How is your equation with other members of the Tapu Sena?

Nitish Bhaluni: Our equation is such that sir has to tell us, "Arrey masti ruko, kaam karna hain." We have lunch together, tease each other, have fun. And we should thank Samay and Azhar. They have been working for 16 years, and they never showed seniority on sets. There's no ego on sets; we crack jokes and laugh together.

4. What can the audience expect from Sonu and Tapu's storyline? How will it go?

Nitish Bhaluni: Like it happens in real life, you don't know what will happen next. As if we were teenagers, and then were growing up, the pressure of marriage would be the same in Sonu and Tapu's lives. Neither you know nor us. It's like we are also living our character's life. More than my real life, I am excited to know what happens in my reel life.

5. Apart from Tapu Sena, with whom do you connect the most on the sets?

Nitish Bhaluni: The most fun we have on set is when we have combination shoots. And not just the actors, but the entire TMKOC crew is a gem. Our DOP Aamir sir, Jeetu dada, sot's Dharam, they are super fun people.

Talking about actors, I cannot take one name; it would be unfair to others. But, Nirmal bhai (Nirmal Soni), who essays the role of Haathi, is too cute. Sometimes, he dozes off while talking. So, you'll have to wake him up from a nap and continue the conversation.

But the person with good humor is Mandar sir. Shooting at Bhide house is always fun. With Dilip sir, I tell myself to perform. But with Mandar uncle, it's very chill. Daddy is also fun. The Tapu sena calls dada ji Daddu offscreen. Also, Charlie bhai, we have our own anthem that I sing for him.

6. Any advice that Dilip sir or Mandar sir shared with you?

Nitish Bhaluni: We keep yearning for their advice. Dilip sir is an institution. If you just watch him, even off camera without acting, you learn so much. And Mandar uncle shows us how to have fun. You get to learn so much from every actor.

Dilip sir (Dilip Joshi) shared one advice with me in the beginning, which helped me a lot, and I want all actors to listen to this. I had experience in drama before and this is comedy. In comedy, you should be loud. So, initially, I used to wonder how would I pull this off because it's very loud. If I wanted to do loud, I felt it was overacting. So, your conviction lacks.

Dilip sir had told me, son, whether you want it or not, you have to do it. So, it's better you do it with conviction. 'Tu isko hi saach maan le, aur isko hi saach maan ke kar (You accept this as your truth, and you do it),' he told me, and it helped me a lot.

