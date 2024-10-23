Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah SPOILER: Taarak Mehta receives termination letter from his boss; here's WHY

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah never fails to entertain the audience. The story of Gokuldham vasi have hooked the attention of the viewers for more than 15 years now and promises to do so in the future too. Currently, the storyline revolves around Taarak Mehta and his complicated bond with his boss. In the latest episode, it was seen that Taarak Mehta and the other employees leave the office midway.

In the upcoming episode of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it will be seen that Taarak Mehta's job will be at risk as he and his employees took a day off from the office in the absence of his boss. His world will be turned upside down as he receives an unexpected termination letter from his boss. Shocked and confused, Taarak will confront his boss. Upon asking, his boss will inform him that he has learnt about his secret day off.

Watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah promo here-

For the uninformed, in the recent episode, it was seen that Taarak Mehta and Anjali spent the office, the employees and Taarak decided to take a day off to spend time with their loved ones.

On the other hand, it was also seen that Champaklal aka Baapuji firmly tells Taarak that he will never become Bade Guru Ji for his boss. For those who don't know, Champaklal had become Bade Guruji for Taarak's boss in order to save Taarak Mehta from a tricky situation.

In the forthcoming episodes, the audience will see how Taarak will require Baapuji's help again to save his job. He will be seen requesting Baapuji to become Bade Guru Ji and meet his boss so that his job is saved. However, despite Baapuji's refusal, it will be interesting to see how Baapuji gets convinced to play this role or whether Taarak's boss will learn the truth.

Speaking about Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, the sitcom currently stars Amit Bhatt, Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, Sonalika Joshi, Mumun Dutta, and others. Premiered on July 28, 2008, the show airs on Sony SAB TV from Monday to Saturday from 8:30 PM to 9:00 PM.

