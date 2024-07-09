Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh CLARIFIES his disappearance: Read details

It was in April 2024 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star Gurucharan Singh gave his fans the biggest shock of his sudden disappearance. He was scheduled to fly from Delhi to Mumbai on 22nd April 2023 but he never boarded the plane. The Delhi Police filed a kidnapping case and it was on May 18, 2023, when the actor came back home. He has now opened up about his sudden disappearance.

Gurucharan Singh reveals about his public disappearance:

During an interview with Bombay Times, Gurucharan Singh revealed that many people thought that he had planned his disappearance for publicity but it is far from being the truth. "If I wanted publicity, I could have given interviews to talk about the pending dues for my work in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. I could have used social media to do that, but I didn’t," he said.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor also said that post coming back home, he didn’t give any interviews, but now he is speaking up as he wants to clarify certain things that a section of people are telling about him.

Gurucharan Singh on being spiritual:

The actor, who is best known as Sodhi has always had a spiritual inclination. He has always been godly because of his parents and he turned towards God when he was feeling low in his life. He did not have any plans of coming back but God had given him a signal and that is what made him return home, the actor revealed further in the interview.

Why did Gurucharan Singh disappear?

When the 51-year-old actor was further asked about what made him disappear suddenly, he revealed that he has been affected by many things since the pandemic. It was in 2020 when he left Mumbai and went to Delhi as his father was undergoing surgery. He put his hands into many businesses but none worked. Either the work was not done properly, or the people he wanted to work with disappeared.

The actor further said that a lot of money was spent because of a property dispute going on for years. Due to these reasons his finances were affected and was "very disturbed" for the longest time due to the same.



