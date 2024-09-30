Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Gurucharan Singh travels in Mumbai metro for first time; shares his experience in new VIDEO

Gurucharan Singh, best known for playing the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, took to his Instagram handle to share his experience of traveling in the Mumbai Metro for the first time.

Gurucharan Singh made a selfie video inside the Mumbai Metro, giving a glimpse of one of the metro stations as he exited the train. He said, “Dosto, aaj metro mei pehli baar safar kiya hai Mumbai mei. Maza aaya, wow kya baat hai. Yaha Inorbit mall bhi hai peeche. Maza aagaya. Delhi mei toh bahut safar kiya tha, aaj Mumbai metro mei.”

(Friends, today I am travelling in the metro for the first time. I had lots of fun. I can see Inorbit Mall behind me. I had so much fun. I have travelled a lot in Delhi metro, however in Mumbai doing it for the first time.)

The actor had hogged the limelight after he went missing for more than a month. When he came back he mentioned that he had gone for a spiritual sojourn. He had also met the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Asit Kumarr Modi on 16th July. The producer had also spoken about the reunion with the star.

Asit Modi had shared, “For me Sodhi is like my family. He was associated with us for a long period of time. After leaving the show for personal reasons, he used to come to meet me whenever he used to visit Mumbai.” He revealed the details about the same during an interview with ETimes.

He further added, “I was worried about him for what he did sometime back and out of concern I messaged him. He visited our office today and we had a heart-to-heart conversation today and gave him best wishes for his future.”

It was in 2020 when Gurucharan Singh exited Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Balvinder Singh Suri has been the new Roshan Sodhi. There were reports circulating earlier that the makers of the show had not accepted the new Sodhi and had considered bringing back the original Sodhi.

