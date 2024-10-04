Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Who is Khushi Mali aka the new Sonu Bhide replacing Palak Sindhwani?

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is making headlines again, this time for a major character change. Palak Sindhwani who has been associated with the show for many years quit it and actress Khushi Mali is replacing her as Sonu Bhide. As the news broke, fans of the sitcom gave mixed reactions. Now, let’s take a look at who Khushi Mali is.

Khushi Mali is a model-turned-actress who was last seen in the serial Saajha Sindoor. She maintains an active presence on social media and has over 54.4K followers on Instagram. She often shares reels and pictures with her fans and followers. Besides collaborating with brands on social media and modeling gigs, she also featured in a few advertisements.

Here’s the latest post of Khushi Mali on Instagram:

As soon as the news of Khushi Mali joining Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah surfaced, she shared one of the posts on social media and wrote, “Thank you asit sir for giving me this golden opportunity.”

On the other hand, Palak Sindhwani has been playing the role of Sonu in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for the last five years. Reportedly, the makers of the Asit Modi-produced show issued a legal notice to Palak for breach of their contract. She also issued a statement where she accused the makers of mental harassment and torture.

The actress claimed that she would often cry in her makeup room, and the production team would make her sit on the sets for 12 hours for the 30-minute shot. She also mentioned that the production house has not yet paid her dues, which amount to around Rs 21 lakh. This is not the first time an actor in the sitcom accused makers of inhumane treatment and not paying dues. Previously, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Shailesh Lodha, Priya Ahuja, and many others had controversial exits from the show.

Amidst all, Palak posted a series of pictures from the TMKOC sets ft. Dilip Joshi, Mandar Chandwadkar, and other actors from the last day of shooting. She also penned a long note on her journey.

