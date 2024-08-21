Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal’s struggles: Doing odd jobs to NSD selection

Shyam Pathak has been consistently doing a fantastic job as Popatlal on popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor, who is associated with the longest running Indian show since 2009 and is famous for his catchphrase Duniya Hila Dunga, has come a long way in his acting career.

Before garnering attention through TV and earning a name for himself, Shyam faced tough times. He has an interesting life trajectory that begins with experiencing financial crunches, balancing studies and theater, doing odd jobs to fulfill his dream of becoming an actor, getting enrolled in the National School of Drama (NSD) and much more.

Take a quick look at how Shyam Pathak navigated through various difficulties to live his passion for acting.

Shyam Pathak’s early life

During a digital talk show, Shyam shared that he was born and raised in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. Belonging to a lower middle-class Gujarati family, the actor lived in a chawl area with his parents and elder sister. He spent 25 years of his life in a 180-square-foot house.

How was the acting seed planted inside Shyam Pathak?

Opening up on what led him to take interest in acting, Shyam narrated that as a child, his mother used to send him and his sister to a spiritual hearing where they would engage in activities like storytelling and learning Shlokas.

The comedian used to lead a play that would take place during their annual Vasant Utsav. He would feel good to perform in front of around 40 people and receive their praise in the form of a standing ovation and huge applause. Besides this, Shyam was active in cultural functions at school also. He feels that this is what inculcated a knack for acting in him.

Shyam Pathak did odd jobs to support his family financially

Post-completing his 10th standard, Shyam faced financial issues, as a result of which he had to take up a job as a salesman at a clothing store. Since he was pursuing higher studies, he juggled academics and work.

The entertainer revealed that his communication skills were commendable and so, the shop owner always made him show clothes to any customer. Though he viewed it as a learning experience, he admitted to having felt embarrassed when girls from his class would visit the store with their parents.

Shyam Pathak’s introduction to theater

To fulfill his mother’s dream, Shyam distanced himself from acting and got engrossed in a Chartered Accountant (CA) course. Though he was focusing on making a career as a CA during his years at college, he could never detach himself from his dreams of pursuing acting as a profession.

The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor used to see Mumbai’s NCPA (National Centre for Performing Arts) while traveling by bus to an IT office for work purposes. He was so drawn towards theater that he ended up visiting NCPA one day and subscribed himself for an annual fee of Rs 25. Then he started going there on weekends and gained knowledge about the acting world.

Shyam befriended a renowned theater personality, Chetan Datar, who advised him to watch plays. When he told him that he doesn’t have money, Datar suggested that he approach the directors and take permission to see plays from backstage. The experience would energize the actor for the entire week.

Shyam Pathak’s theater journey

Shyam divulged how people around him used to mock him whenever he would express his desire to become an actor. He said that they would always tell me to concentrate on studies, secure a job and get married. However, the 52-year-old actor ignored all of this and got enrolled in a theater workshop for 15 days. As it concluded, he was selected to pursue theater seriously. But he was also supposed to appear for the CA exam. He decided to join the same after giving his test.

As soon as Shyam wrapped up his academic commitments, he headed straight to the rehearsals and got a role in a play happening at Prithvi theater. He went on to do many other plays afterwards.

The comedian discovered Barry John's group during one of his plays. He was so influenced by the acting coach that he wanted to be part of his school. But at this point, he had no money to get admission in the same. He wrote a letter to Barry in which he spoke about his financial condition and urged the director to allow him some scholarship in his course. Shyam was surprised to receive a reply from him. He got the seat but had to pay a minimum amount for the course, which he borrowed from his friend and went to Delhi.

Turning point in Shyam Pathak’s life

While working with Barry, Shyam came across NSD (National School of Drama) and aspired to be part of it. He went through multiple rounds of filtration and returned to Mumbai as he had no hope of getting selected. However, he received a call letter for the final round.

The actor went back to Delhi and attended the required workshop. He didn't have the courage to check his results. He learned about him being chosen through some other student. He was astonished and didn’t know who to share the news with as his parents’ weren’t in favor of his decision to become an actor.

Talking about his time at NSD, Shyam stated that it was an intense training. After passing out, he featured in various TV shows like Aek Chabhi Hai Padoss Mein, Sonpari, and Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family. His fate changed after becoming a part of Dilip Joshi starrer Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He essays the character of a cynical journalist named Popatlal Pandey.

Shyam Pathak’s inspiring story is a living proof of how one can write his own destiny if he works hard with utmost sincerity, self-belief and dedication.

