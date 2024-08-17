Report: Delhi High Court issues restraining order on unauthorized use of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah content

The popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been at the centre of controversies several times throughout the last few years. Now in a recent development, the Delhi High Court has issued a restraining order against YouTube channels, websites, and social media accounts from infringing on the intellectual property of the Asit Modi-produced show.

On August 14, the Delhi High Court Justice Mini Pushkarna passed the order. It also extends to unauthorized merchandise sales, character imitations, and the creation of AI photos, deepfakes, and animated videos.

In the words of the Judge, “An order of ex parte ad-interim injunction is passed thereby restraining the defendant nos. 1 to 12 and 14 to 21, (including the John Doe parties), their owners, partners, proprietors, officers, servants, employees and all others in capacity of principal or agent, acting for and on their behalf or anyone claiming through by or under it…”

The statement further continued, “...from in any manner, hosting, streaming, broadcasting, transmitting, exhibiting, making available for viewing and downloading, providing access to and communicating to the public displaying, uploading, modifying, publishing, updating, sharing (including to its subscribers and users), offering for sale on their websites, through the internet, or in any manner or platform whatsoever, any content, goods or services, that in any manner whatsoever, amounts to infringement/passing off, of the plaintiff’s copyrighted material/ registered trademarks, including, but not limited to the title, the Characters, Format and Underlying Materials in the said show or anything else, which otherwise amounts to an infringement of the plaintiff’s Copyright/registered trademarks/passing off of the goods/services offered by the defendants.”

For the unversed, the production house of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Neela Film Productions told the High Court they own the rights to the show’s title, characters, dialogues, and other intellectual property. They reported that various social media accounts, websites, and channels were infringing on these rights, selling unauthorized products, and even creating videos, animations, deepfakes, and pornographic content using the show’s characters. The Court agreed that Neela Film Productions had a strong case and granted an injunction.

