Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Jheel Mehta practices to be bride ahead of her marriage; wears sindoor and red lehenga

Jheel Mehta played Sonu Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Ever since then, she has become a well-known personality in the television industry. Although she hasn't returned to the small screens, she is quite active on social media. Jheel is all set to get married to her fiance, Aditya Dube, soon. In her recent post, she is seen donning a red lehenga, lifting up the glitz and glam game. Let us decode her look.

On her official Instagram handle, Jheel Mehta

posted a video wearing a beautiful red lehenga, which looked drop-dead gorgeous. The monochrome ensemble was all things classy and elegant. It featured intricate sequin work and was a dazzling display of beadwork and crystals that caught the light from every angle. The beads at the border added a flair and modern twist while also maintaining traditional charm.

Jheel paired her lehenga with the matching blouse, which had full sleeves and cut-out designs at the back. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah-fame opted for diamond jewelry, adding a striking contrast to her overall look. Mehta styled her hair in a ponytail, adding a bit of a Gen-Z twist. What caught our attention was that the actress was wearing vermillion (sindoor). Undeniably, her red lehenga serves as a perfect guide for anyone looking to shine bright at any wedding or festive celebration. Jheel Mehta proves that the right outfit, when styled perfectly, can do magic!

In the caption, the bride-to-be wrote, "Practising to be a 2024 bride Officially in my bridal era. Hehehe!"



Take a look at the video here:

Reacting to the video, one of her admirers wrote, "Hayee!! Prettiest!! You are glowing!!" Another user expressed, "You are the embodiment of true beauty; it’s something to be admired and cherished forevermore." Further, Aditya Dube also commented on Jheel's post. He remarked, "You're going to be the most beautiful bride ever."

For those who are unfamiliar, Jheel Mehta and Aditya Dube have been in love with each other since their college days. In January 2024, she received a dreamy proposal from her beau, and they got engaged. Later, even Jheel planned a dreamy proposal for Aditya in May 2024.

