Teacher's Day 2024: 5 Guru-Shishya jodis in dance; a tribute to mentors

Today, we commemorate Teacher's Day on September 5, a special day dedicated to celebrating the cherished bond between teachers and students. This day holds significance as it marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, a distinguished teacher and philosopher. It serves as a tribute to the countless exceptional teachers, who have nurtured and inspired generations of students, shaping them into remarkable individuals.

Teaching isn’t always limited to a school or college classroom. Anyone from any field who imparts knowledge on a subject is a teacher. Teachers or gurus, who teach us dance, singing, and other art forms also need to be celebrated today. In the realm of Indian television, there exist some remarkable Guru-Shishya duos within the industry, who have captivated audiences with their talent and artistry. Let's delve further to explore and appreciate these exceptional partnerships.

Top 5 Guru-Shishya Jodis in Dance

Below are the five student-teacher pairs, who are established choreographers and judges now.

Geeta Kapur - Farah Khan

Geeta Kapur, renowned as Geeta Maa, is a highly skilled choreographer in Bollywood, celebrated for her exceptional dancing abilities. Geeta gained prominence by working alongside the director and choreographer Farah Khan. Before attaining her own success, she dedicated a significant amount of time to assisting Farah Khan.

Geeta Kapoor kickstarted her journey under the mentorship of Farah Khan when she was just 18 years old. Farah Khan generously provided her with opportunities to assist in numerous notable films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, Mohabbatein, Kal Ho Na Ho, Main Hoon Na, and Om Shanti Om.

Farah Khan and Geeta Kapur share a longstanding friendship and have collaborated on numerous iconic song sequences. Geeta's journey to fame in both television and Bollywood closely mirrors the path laid out by her mentor, Farah Khan.

Madhuri Dixit - Saroj Khan

Madhuri Dixit, famously known as the Dhak Dhak girl, owes her iconic status to her beloved teacher, the masterji of dance, Saroj Khan. The bond between the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan and her favorite student, the esteemed actress Madhuri Dixit, is truly special. Together, they have crafted enchanting dance performances that have mesmerized audiences worldwide. Their partnership exemplifies their immense talent, artistic flair, and the profound connection they share in the realm of dance.

Saroj Khan once mentioned that she didn't need to explain expressions to Madhuri; their understanding was innate. Madhuri gleaned invaluable lessons from Saroj Khan and evolved into one of the finest dancers in Bollywood. Their collaboration stood as a testament to Khan's choreographic brilliance and Dixit's ability to touch the hearts of many once again, solidifying their bond as a source of inspiration and success in the industry.

Rahul Shetty - Geeta Kapur

Geeta Kapur and Rahul Shetty form a renowned student-teacher pair in the realm of dance. Geeta Kapur, a prominent choreographer and judge on various dance reality shows, has mentored Rahul Shetty, who has made a name for himself with his unique choreography and dance style. Their collaboration has produced some remarkable performances and contributed significantly to the world of dance. Geeta Kapur's guidance and Rahul Shetty's talent have created a successful and inspiring Guru-Shishya relationship in the field of dance.

Dharmesh - Remo D'Souza

Remo D’Souza began his journey as a Bollywood choreographer and later transitioned into a popular reality show judge, nurturing budding talent for the industry. Through the platform of Dance India Dance, he has fulfilled the aspirations of many dance enthusiasts.

Dharmesh Yelande, a talented choreographer, sought Remo as his mentor on Dance India Dance and has since maintained a close association with him. Initially part of Remo’s team on the show, Dharmesh also served as a judge on another dance reality show alongside Remo. He was thrilled to be offered the lead role in Remo’s debut dance film, ABCD.

Remo has cultivated a dance ecosystem in Bollywood that spans from television to cinema. He has upheld the dance legacy in the industry by mentoring talents, adjudicating reality shows, and producing dance-centric films.

Terence Lewis - Shakti Mohan

Terence Lewis and Shakti Mohan are undoubtedly one of the most iconic and celebrated pairs in the realm of Hindi television dance. Their exceptional talent, chemistry, and innovative approach to dance have captivated audiences across the nation.

A talented dancer and choreographer, Shakti Mohan, gained immense popularity by winning the reality show Dance India Dance season 2. Her graceful movements, expressive style, and ability to connect with the audience have made her a beloved figure in the dance world.

Terence Lewis and Shakti Mohan are not just Guru-Shishya jodi; they are a dynamic duo, who have left an indelible mark on the Indian television dance scene. Their exceptional talent, chemistry, and passion for dance continue to inspire and entertain audiences across the nation.

Teachers hold a significant influence in shaping the destinies of their students, whether they are instructors in school or dance mentors; each one imparts knowledge in their unique teaching style.

Which amongst these is your favourite pair?

