5 TV actors who nailed the role of psycho lovers with ease: Jennifer Winget, Vivian Dsena, and more

Indian television has witnessed remarkable performances by actors portraying obsessive and psychotic lovers with profound depth and intensity. These characters have deeply impacted the audience, drawing them in with their intricate emotions and relentless pursuit of love. Psychopaths operate on a whole different level, causing chaos in the lives of others.

The television industry shied away from the psychopath genre of serials in the past, but this changed about a decade ago. Nowadays, TV showmakers are also delving into depicting relationships destroyed by a third person whose love borders on obsession.

While feeling passionate towards a crush or partner is a common experience in love, some individuals escalate these emotions to an unhealthy level and to such an extent that they become obsessed lovers. In such cases, love gives way to fear and anxiety within the relationship. From Beyhadh to Sirf Tum and even Udaan, there have been a number of shows based on psycho lovers.

But the question is, who all played such intense roles? Let's scroll down to find out.

5 TV actors who played psychotic lovers

Here's taking a look at TV celebs who have played such characters.

Jennifer Winget in Beyhadh

In the TV show Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget takes on the role of Maya Mehrotra, a psycho character deeply obsessed with Arjun, portrayed by Kushal Tandon. She is someone who could go to extreme lengths to secure Arjun’s love and has no boundaries when it comes to him. The show depicts her marrying Arjun in front of her father's dead body. This girl's obsession drives her to commit heinous acts, including a killing spree where even her parents are not spared.

When it comes to portraying obsessive lovers, Jennifer Winget's performance as Maya in Beyhadh stands out. Her portrayal of Maya has left a lasting impression on viewers, solidifying her as a memorable character in Indian television history.

Vidhi Pandya in Udaan

Vidhi Pandya shot to fame by portraying Imli in the TV show Udaan. She brought to life the character of Imli, Chakor's sister, who transforms into a deranged lover, deceitfully claiming pregnancy and resorting to violence against her love interest. She even plots to harm her own sister in the name of love.

From fabricating a pregnancy to concealing her unconscious crush in a closet, Vidhi's character seizes every opportunity to win over her love interest. At one point in the series, she goes as far as attempting to kill her sister Chakor, believing she was interfering with her and Vivaan.

For those unfamiliar, Vidhi Pandya has appeared in shows like Balika Vadhu and Tum Aise Hi Rehna. She also took part in Bigg Boss 15 and was last seen in the TV series Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye alongside Vijayendra Kumeria.

Vivian Dsena in Sirf Tum

Vivian Dsena gave a standout performance as Ranveer Oberoi in the series Sirf Tum. Ranveer, a strong-minded man, has just one obsession: Suhani, played by Eisha Singh. Vivian portrayed his possessive love for Suhani with remarkable intensity, capturing the character's inner turmoil and unveiling the dark aspects of obsessive love.

Vivian is widely recognized for his roles in TV shows like Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, and Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, among others. He also showcased his skills in the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7.

Karan Suchak in Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

Karan Suchak essayed the role of Jay in the TV show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho starring Iqbal Khan and Rachana Mistry. Karan portrayed Jay, Vidhi's boss, who was deeply obsessed with Vidhi, played by Rachana Mistry, despite her being married to Dev, played by Iqbal Khan. Karan's depiction of Jay's intense and possessive feelings brought complexity to the character, making it engaging.

Na Umra Ki Seema Ho introduced a fresh and distinctive storyline to Indian television. The plot centered around an older, self-made businessman who falls in love with a much younger woman. The couple encounters various challenges and societal biases as they navigate their relationship.

Karanvir Bohra in Saubhagyavati Bhava

Karanvir's role in the TV series Dil Se Di Dua… Saubhagyavati Bhava is truly spine-chilling. It seems like the trend of such intense storylines originated from this show, where Karanvir Bohra portrayed the character of the obsessive and psycho lover Viraj Dobriyal. In the serial, his character, Viraj, is shown married to a girl from a small town who gets tortured by his hands.

So, if you're currently disliking Maya for her actions, reconsider your thoughts. Karanvir's character stands out as the most terrifying. He portrayed the most feared lover on screen, being not only psychotic but also abusive in his relationship with his wife.

Dealing with such intense situations in real life can be quite frightening, but the TV world has indeed found this theme to be a captivating addition to many shows. These skilled actors truly embodied their roles, bringing obsessive lovers to life with remarkable authenticity and profoundness. Their acting didn't just entertain; it also provided audiences with insights into the intricate realm of human feelings and the delicate balance between love and obsession.

Who do you think aced the role of a psychotic lover?

