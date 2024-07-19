EXCLUSIVE: Terence Lewis on Vicky Kaushal's Afro hip-hop step in Tauba Tauba, 'I'm surprised that he did it'

If you are someone who is obsessed with Bollywood music, then your current favorite track would be Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz. As much as most of us are trying to learn the steps by pausing the video on YouTube or following Vicky's Instagram reels, India's Best Dancer 4 judge, Terence Lewis, was floored by his performance.

The dancer and ace choreographer is happy with the viral sensation the actor has created with the song and exclusively tells Pinkvilla what he thinks of the same.

Terence Lewis gives his valuable opinion on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba moves:

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Ang Laga De choreographer, Terence Lewis, said, "All the hook steps are amazing. Right now, Vicky is really trending with Tauba Tauba, and I think he has broken the clutter. Other ace dancers in the industry should have done it long ago by adopting the style in the current age, but they have been doing things they know the best. They have been recycling things for a long time, and it is great to see Vicky Kaushal attempting to do something that the kids today do. He has picked up something from the Afro."

Take a look-

Elaborating further about how Kaushal nailed the steps, Terence said, "It is the butterfly step that he has been doing. That step is called butterfly. It is an Afro-hip-hop step, and it is so amazing to see him do that; it is super cool. I am surprised that Vicky did it. From all the dancers, he is not even considered, but from now on, I will consider him a good dancer. I knew he could dance well but not so well. When he outshines everybody, it is good to see that is being done."

More about Terence Lewis, his bond with Geeta Kapur, and more:

Terence is famous for his contemporary dance style and has choreographed many Bollywood movie songs, including Lagaan and Goliyon Ki Raasleela- Ram Leela. He has also appeared as a judge with Geeta Kapur in many dance reality shows and is currently judging India's Best Dancer season 4. When asked about his experience working closely with Geeta Kapur and what he likes to discuss when it comes to giving feedback to contestants, Terence had an interesting reply.

He affirmed exclusively, "Regarding Geeta and me; the feedback is honest; we do not sugarcoat because then it is not doing our job. We give feedback that is constructive and, at the same time does not disrespect the person. As it is not right that we abuse our power, that is very clear of me that I cannot abuse my power. Whatever needs to be done, if I have to be strict, be so gentle and with kindness." Well, the choreographer and prominent judge always know how to set the tone right and how.

Vicky Kaushal's hook step that set the rage:

It is difficult to remember the hook step of a particular song if the stage is not set on fire by the star, but Vicky Kaushal confidently sets the tone that he is here to rule as an actor and dancer. Tauba Tauba Bollywood number has been in everyone's core memory, and Gen Z can now perform the step easily at school events, weddings, or even in front of relatives.

Further, Bad Newz as a film will always be remembered for Vicky's steps, and there won't be a time when you won't be able to remember the name of the movie because Vicky will always make you scream, "Husn Tera Tauba Tauba."

More about Vicky Kaushal's film Bad Newz and Tauba Tauba steps:

Tauba Tauba has been crooned by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, while the choreography has been done by Bosco Martis. The song talks about glorifying the beauty of a woman, referring to Triptii Dimri, but the highlight is Vicky, defined as a tall, dark, and handsome man. His moves over the Punjabi track have made many celebrities; content creators create reels and videos. His smooth butter moves match the mood of the song and set a vibe.

Bad Newz has been directed by Anand Tiwari, while Amritpal Singh Bindra, Apoorva Mehta, and Karan Johar have produced the same. The film revolves around the topic of heteropaternal superfecundation. It shows the fatherhood dilemmas of Ammy Virk and Vicky Kaushal when they come to know from Triptii Dimri that both are the father of the child.

Well, now that Terence Lewis has given his judgment on Vicky Kaushal's Tauba Tauba dance performance, it deserves a victory verdict. However, as the interview concluded, we asked him about his favorite Bollywood track; he said, "I recently heard an Arijit track from Laapataa Ladies, and the song is O Sajni Re. I am blown by the simplicity of the song; so beautiful, simple, and touching. It is on my playlist currently, every day."

Terence's words touch the deepest corners of the heart, and the mind starts humming, "O Sajni Re Kaise Kate Din Raat Kaise Ho Tujhse Baat Teri Yaad Satave Re."