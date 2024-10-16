The Great Indian Kapil Show 2: Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3’s Bhavana Pandey reveals seeing Boney Kapoor’s face on Karwa Chauth

The Great Indian Kapil Show brings a laughter riot every weekend. Besides the entertaining and super funny team, the special guests that appear every week make the show more interesting. In the upcoming episode, the guests will be the cast of Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives Season 3. The latest promo gives a glimpse of what to expect from the episode.

The promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show begins with Kapil Sharma saying, “Aaj humare saath ek taraf hain Bollywood wives and dusri taraf hain fabulous lives. (Today, on one side, we have the Bollywood wives and on the other side, the fabulous lives).” Krushna Abhishek comes in his Jaggu Dada avatar. He throws a ball at Bhavana Pandey and Kapil Sharma questions him, he replies, “Mein Chunky ki bhavnao ke sath kehl raha hu. (I am playing with Chunky’s thoughts).” Chunky Panday’s wife laughs out hearing this.

Then Sharma does a question-answer round on Delhi vs Mumbai and pits the celebrity wives against one another. Next, Bhavana makes an interesting revelation. She shares that her family, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor’s family perform all pujas and festivals together. During one Karwa Chauth, she lifted the strainer to perform the ritual and the first face she saw was Boney Kapoor’s.

Check out the promo of The Great Indian Kapil Show below:

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni asks Kapil why he didn’t bring his wife for the Karwa Chauth special episode. To this, the host gives a hilarious response and says, “Mujhe pata tha na aaj dusrio ki wives aa rahe hain. (I knew that today others’ wives are coming.)”

For the unversed, the third season of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives premieres on October 18 on Netflix. It stars Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, Kalyani Saha Chawla, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Seema Kiran Sajdeh.

Talking about The Great Indian Kapil Show, it streams a new episode every Saturday at 8 PM.

