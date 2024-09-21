The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2 REVIEW: Sunil Grover as 'natural' Shah Rukh Khan truly turns Shanivaar into 'Funnyvaar'

Name: The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2

Rating: 3.5

Where to watch: Netflix

Plot:

Continuing the legacy of the previous season, the new chapter is again filmed against the backdrop of a cafe at the airport. The set appears classier than ever and exudes a soft ambiance. Just like the first installment, the overall setting of the show is a testament to the extent Netflix has spent to attract our attention to the show's ambition to establish a global presence with viewership spanning 192 countries. The staff at the Kap's cafe serves you spicy gossip with a pinch of trivial facts, a platter of anecdotes, and some fresh jokes.

For the opening episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show season 2, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina walk the red carpet and grace the couch. Joining them are Karan Johar and film director Vasan Bala. However, the show-stopper is none other than Sunil Grover as Ranbir Kapoor's ex, Dafli. Giving the same vibes as Gutthi, his interaction with Alia Bhatt is the USP. But whether their terrific conversation is enough to convince viewers to buy a subscription is a bit perplexing.

The episode is a tapestry of Alia's experience as a mother to Raha, wife to Ranbir Kapoor, and an actress. Karan Johar, as usual, spills tea on unheard moments of the celebrities, while Vedang Raina and Vasan Bala also made engaging contributions to the talk show, adding depth and insight to the conversation.

What Works:

It's a treat to have Kapil Sharma and his squad back with their hilarious gigs. The way Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek come up with parody acts is definitely the most entertaining recreation of the iconic Bollywood characters. Kiku Sharda's act leaves Alia Bhatt in splits, and he somewhere can become your reason to wait for the next episode.

The craziest part comes when the guests of Kap's Cafe play the whisper challenge. All that confusion and failing to read the lipsync with the cute headphones is worth watching. Also, rather than sticking to old jokes about married people, Kapil Sharma takes the flight in a new direction by jibing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. Marking the spirit of Indian festivals, the ace comedian also highlights other topics, including how the Indian market is cheaper than other countries and the legacies of kings and their forts.

What doesn't work:

Kapil Sharma's usual jabs and taking a dig at Archana saw nothing new. We know promotion is evident in shows released on OTT platforms, but heavy Netflix promotion in the second season of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show feels like an unskippable ad. A few segments appear hilarious and tickle the funny bone, but they feel a bit stretched after a while.

The show distinguishes itself from other programs by consistently delivering family-friendly entertainment, steering clear of controversial content, and instead opting for lighthearted humor that sometimes feels overripe.

Watch glimpses from The Great Indian Kapil Show's premiere episode below:

Performances:

Sunil Grover as Dafli is entertaining but the way he portrays Shah Rukh Khan's character from Dear Zindagi is truly commendable. He seems funny, but every moment, you have your jaws dropped, noticing how naturally and perfectly he holds that character. Krushna Abhishek, as Safeena, and Kiku Sharda, as Gangubai, do complete justice to their parts. On the other hand, Rajiv Thakur gets less screen time, so we wonder if the show offers him ample opportunity to showcase his comedic talent.

Final Verdict

Need to release your stress and give yourself genuine laughter, The Great Indian Kapil Show season is for you!

