The Great Indian Kapil Show: Why is Saif Ali Khan ‘jealous’ of Karisma Kapoor? Kareena Kapoor REVEALS

The Great Indian Kapil Show is entertaining viewers every weekend with fresh episodes. The guests in the latest episode (October 12) were none other than the Kapoor sisters – Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor. The two sisters shared humorous and interesting revelations about each other. In the episode, Bebo also revealed that Saif Ali Khan is jealous of Lolo. Read on to know why.

Kareena Kapoor revealed that Saif Ali Khan often jokes about how much time she spends talking to her sister Karisma Kapoor. He feels that her sister gets more attention from her than he does. Bebo said, “He thinks I talk to her more than him. I’m very close to Lolo, I wake up and we start talking and the chats end when it’s night.”

Check out the clip from The Great Indian Kapil Show here:

In the same episode, Lolo recalled the moment when Kareena told her about her feelings for Saif. The elder Kapoor sister was in London when the Singham Again actress called her and asked her to sit down.

She told her, “I’m in love with Saif. And you know, we are together, we are dating. I was like… (gives an expression of being shocked).” She said that she was shocked to hear the news. But as she knew him for many years before Kareena started dating, their bond has only grown stronger.

In the episode, Krushna Abhishek was seen mimicking Uncle Govinda for the first time. He danced with Karisma Kapoor mimicking him.

The team from the first season, including Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, and the host Kapil Sharma have returned on the OTT platform for The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 2. It premiered on September 21 with a new episode dropping every Saturday at 8:00 PM. The guests for the first episode were Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Karan Johar. In the next episode, Devara actors Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jr NTR graced the show.

