Aapka Apna Zakir: Vedaa star Sharwari Wagh converses in Marathi, makes fun of popular Punjabi song with host

The cast of Vedaa, featuring Sharwari Wagh, John Abraham, and Abhishek Banerjee, visited the sets of the new comedy show Aapka Apna Zakir to promote their film. Host Zakir was in a fun mood as he spoke to Sharwari in Marathi and the duo also made fun of a popular Punjabi song.

The makers of Aapka Apna Zakir released a latest promo where host Zakir is seen telling Sharwari Wagh, "Jitne hamare set ke ladkiyan hai unka bada man tha ki mei aapse Marathi mei baat karu. She says, "Ji bilkul." (The girls on sets were really wanted me to speak with you in Marathi. Absolutely.)"

He begins with, "Sharvari ji kashi aahe? (Sharvari, how are you?)" She says, "Mi chaan. (I'm good)" He further says, "Jevlis ka? (Did you eat?" Wagh replies, "Mi jevli. Tumhi jevlat ka? (I did. Did you eat?)" Khan further says, "Ho. (yes)"

As the promo continues, Khan says, looking at the Taras actress, "Ek Punjabi gana hai joh Marathi bahut popular gana hai. (here's a Punjabi song that is very popular as a Marathi song.)" An astonished John Abraham asks, "Kaunsa gana (Which song?)", to which Zakir says, "Taare gin gin yaad ‘ch teri Main taan jaagan raatan nu, Oh ho ho ho Oh ho ho ho."

A confused Ritvik Dhanjani asks, "Marathi gana kaise? (How Marathi song?)" To which he emphasizes the word "Hoh, hoh, hoh" which means yes in Marathi. It was pun intended but the Munjya actress could not stop laughing.

To talk more about Aapka Apna Zakir, is hosted by Zakir Khan and Shweta Tiwari, Ritvik Dhanjani, Gopal Datt, and Paresh Ganatra as the panelists. Earlier, the comedy show had Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rajkummar Rao on the sets and they created a bang.

There was another promo released by the makers where Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee was saying that when one lives in Delhi, the city teaches you the fear of road rage. Abraham said that nothing of that sort is available in Mumbai. The Dhoom actor then said that once someone overtook him, the actor followed them on his bike. When he caught them, he just said, "What ya?"

Watch Aapka Apna Zakir on Sony LIV every weekend at 9.30 pm.

