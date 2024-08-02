THROWBACK: When Salman Khan was speechless after Manisha Rani called him ‘Bihar ke jijaji’ on Bigg Boss OTT 2 stage

Bigg Boss is one such reality show which despite being an epicenter of controversies, manages to create a significant fan base. Well, apart from serious physical altercations and ugly verbal spats, the show also offers fun banters and hilarious moments. Let's revisit the moment when Manisha Rani called Salman Khan ‘Bihar ke jijaji,’ leaving everyone in splits.

During the grand premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2, host Salman Khan called Manisha Rani on the stage. She was so thrilled to have the Dabangg actor alongside her that she recited multiple shayaris for him. Time and again, the social media influencer mentioned how Salman’s presence made her heart skip a beat.

While interacting with him, Manisha asked Salman Khan to look into the camera. She said, “Mera Bhai log na Bihar mein pura bada bada banner mera aur aapke saath. Kyunki, hum Jahan se aaye hai na, wahan se koi bhi ladki kabhi bhi yeh sab kaam nahi ki, jo hum kar rahe hain (My brothers in Bihar are putting huge banners of mine and with you. Because, from where I come, no girl from there has ever done the work that I am doing).”

Further, in the same conversation, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor asked the makers to play a clip wherein Manisha’s family members, relatives, and friends extended best wishes to her.

In one of the videos, a girl was heard saying, “Salman Khan jijaji, hum log ko pata hai aap itne saal mere didi ka hi intezaar kiye hain. Maine apni didi ko aapke paas bhej diya hai, ab aapka intezaar khatm hua. Didi, jijaji ko leke hi aana. (Salman Khan Jijaji, we know that you have waited for my sister for so many years. I have sent my sister to you, now your wait is over. Didi, please bring him along with you).”

Manisha Rani, who got emotional upon hearing her family's heartfelt message, smiled at the ‘jijaji’ reference and explained, “Pura Bihar ko aapko jijaji maanta hai (Everyone in Bihar considers you as brother-in-law).”

For the unversed, during her stint in Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani was adored for her entertaining antics and straightforward demeanor. She was one of the beloved contestants on the show, thanks to her engaging nature. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner emerged as the second runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

