Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer Jd Majethia praises Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly: 'Unke genes mei hai talent'

Jd Majethia has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time and even produced the most loved sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. Recently, the actor-producer was spotted in the city and upon being asked about Rupali Ganguly's talent, Jd Majethia emphasised how Anupamaa actress Rupali is a talented actress and a pure gem.

While talking to Tellychakkar, Jd Majethia said, "Voh (Rupali Ganguly) sach mei bohot hi behtarein kalakar hai. Kyuki logo ne usko jis waqt soap mei cast kiya tha hum tabhi dekh kar bola tha ki 'isme ek baat hai.' Uss baat ko capture nahi kiya gaya hai. (Rupali Ganguly is an amazing artist. When people cast her in daily soaps, I saw her and realised that she has immense talent but it is yet to be captured)."

Further, Majethia continued, "And let me tell you, Rupali Ganguly jis family se aati hai, unke pitaji bohot hi bade director the. Jinhhone ek film banayi thi joh ek zamane mei, jab mei Rupali ko nahi jaanta tha tabhi bhi pehle se favorite film thi jiska naam tha Saheb aur bohot saari badiya film banayi. Toh Rupali ke genes mei hai talent.

(And let me tell you, Rupali Ganguly's father was a big director. During that time, I saw her father's film which was Saheb and it was my favorite film. I didn't even know about Rupali at that time. So talent is in Rupali's genes)."

Advertisement

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer praised Rupali and said, "Aur Rupali bohot hoshiyaar hai, samajdaar hai. Jaise kaha ki humare field mei talented aadmi ko ek aisa mauka bhi milta hai toh saap siddi wali game hoti hai. (Rupali is very smart and intelligent. As I said, in our industry if talented people get a chance it's a game of snake and ladder)."

Jd Majethia elaborted, "Rupali jab bhi siddi chaddi hai bohot badi siddi chadi hai aur bohot acha kar rahi hai. Bhagwan kare uski saap siddi pe saap hi na ho aur voh upar chadti rahe. (Whenever Rupali climbs a ladder, she climbs a big ladder and she is doing very well. I hope she never faces any snake and she keeps on climbing the ladder)."

Speaking about Rupali Ganguly's work life, the talented actress is seen playing the lead role of Anupamaa in the hit show, Anupamaa.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and Sudhanshu Pandey pose for goofy pics; quash cold-war rumors