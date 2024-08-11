THROWBACK: When Bigg Boss 5's Pooja Mishra opened up about family REACTING on 'Pooja what is this behavior' meme: 'Mother was like..'

Remember Pooja Mishra who is best known for getting angry in the Bigg Boss 5 house, which gave rise to memes related to Pooja, what is this behavior? Well in today's throwback segment let us remember the time when she opened up about how her family reacted.

Well, Pooja Mishra, according to a Hindustan Times report had said that she was happy that her clip had gone viral but her family was not so happy about the same. However, she convinced them that she was just being herself.

While Pooja said that she was ‘happy’ about her video going viral, her family was not so pleased. She told them, however, that she was just ‘being (herself)’. The report quoted that Pooja told Vice India, "I was happy, I was like, okay. But as far as my family and friends are concerned, my brother was like, ‘They are making a joke out of you.’ Even my mother was like, ‘Oh God, what is this!’ I was like, ‘Okay, that is your opinion but I just feel I am being myself."

The Bigg Boss 5 star further said that it has been years of being pent up, agonized, and having an outburst about all that. For the unversed, Pooja in the Bigg Boss house had kicked a dustbin in anger, broke a broom with which she was wiping the floor. Shonali Nagrani on the other hand asked, "Pooja, what is this behaviour?”

She further said that she had kicked the same by mistake and that she should pick up the dustbin if it kind of bothered her. Shonali further told her to pick it up to which Pooja hit back by saying that she need not tell her what needs to be done.

Bigg Boss 5 which was hosted by Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt saw a great fight between the Tandav actress and Pooja. The fight between the duo escalated to the next level when Nagrani told Pooja, "Are you going to hit me?" She responded by saying, "Do you want it? ‘Cause you are asking for it, you are dying for it. Get off my back. Got it?”

