THROWBACK: When Karan Kundrra-Tejasswi Prakash won headphone game in Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull

Remember the time when Karan Kundrra and his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash entered the reality show Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull and made everyone laugh as they took part in the headphone game? Read ahead, to know more about the fun game the cute couple had played.

Entertainment Ki Raat Housefull show was once graced by Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. There was a headphone game where one had to wear headphones while music would be played. The other player had to say some sentences, and the first player would have to understand them by reading lips.

Punit Pathak had given the task to Karan and had said, "Mei tumhe word bataunga. Tumhe esko samajna hai esko samjhana hai eske upar hai. "("I'll give you a word. You need to understand it and explain it to Tejasswi; it's up to you how you do it.)" The Bigg Boss 15 star then said, "Mei esko bina earphone ke nai samja pata, earphone ke saath kya samjhaunga (I cannot explain her without earphones; how will I explain it with earphones on?)"

Punit then shows Karan the sentence that read, "Jhuth bole Bhediya kaate (Lie, and the wolf will bite you.)" Tejasswi interprets it as, "Tu joh bolega mei woh karungi. "(I'll do whatever you say.)" Kundrra then says, "Ghanta, etna jhoot nai bolna life mei. (Don't lie so much in life.)" She then says, " Jhoot bole, makdi, vada pav kha leh, shakar dal leh. (Eat a vada pav, put some sugar on it.)"

When it was the turn of the Naagin 6 actress, she was given the sentence "Maa ka laadla bigad gaya (Mom's favorite has gone spoiled.)" The actor could not stop laughing and thought she was abusing. He said, "Tu kaunsa bhadas nikal rahi hai (What frustration are you taking out?)". He finally gets the line and says, "Maa ka laadla phisal gaya, pichak gaya, pighal gaya (Mom's favorite has slipped, flattened, and melted away.)"

The show that used to air on Colors TV received a thumbs-up from fans and TejRan's jodi had made the show a super hit. The show had musical, fun games, and prank moments that left everyone in splits.

