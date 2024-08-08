Tejasswi Prakash makes a case in white; Karan Kundrra's comment can easily win him Instagram BF of the year award

Karan Kundrra never fails to post cute and mushy comments, whenever his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash posts alluring pictures on Instagram. Today, was no different when the actress posted an array of pictures, in a white sleeveless dress, and Karan dropped an awesome, priceless comment.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra make us hopeful that we will also someday find true love like them. A while ago, the actress broke the monotony stylishly in a white deep-plunging neckline white dress, and Karan could not resist writing, "Dream girl". Doesn't he deserve the Insta BF of the year award?

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 actress was seen teasing the camera lens with her eyes and her caption, "To joy found in hearts", was about all things love. Even her fans were left awestruck as one wrote, "Ankhein hi toh taras rahi hai tum ko dekhne ki." Another fan who loved the snap commented, "Kya lag rahe ho aap bus aapko hi Dekhe Rahe aap Koi Dekhe Jaaye."

Well, fans of the couple have been rooting for their marriage. The Bigg Boss 15 actor, once in an interview with ETimes revealed details about his marriage plans. He had said, "We don't hide anything. We are taking it slowly. As far as marriage is concerned, madam ke pass time kahan hai. (laughs). Har interview mein woh mere upar phenk deti hai and now I will be putting it on to her. The funny part is that our parents meet each other more than us as they have more time. But we are going with the natural progression as of now."

Karan and Tejasswi met in the Bigg Boss 15 house. The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor had just called it quits with Anusha Dandekar and was taking it slow with the Naagin 6 actress. As the reality show went on, the duo realized their feelings for one another.

From having late-night talks to sharing juicy secrets, they were destined to be together, and as SRK says in Om Shanti Om, "Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho to poori kainath use tumse mailne ki koshish mein lag jaati hai. (They say that if you truly desire something from the heart, the entire universe works to bring it to you.)"

