TMKOC fame Gurucharan Singh likely to join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19?

Bigg Boss 19 is just a few days away. The show has been officially announced and will premiere on August 24. Amid this growing buzz, fans can’t wait to know about the participating contestants of the new season. According to recent media reports, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been offered Bigg Boss 19. However, there is no official word or confirmation regarding the same.

Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh confirmed for Bigg Boss 19?

According to Tellychakkar report, Gurucharan Singh is on the verge of being confirmed as a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. The creators of the reality show are in advanced stages of negotiations, and his participation is nearly confirmed. However, neither the makers nor Gurucharan has confirmed this news yet.

The makers of Bigg Boss 19 continue to keep the list of confirmed contestants under wraps. However, speculation about the contestants is circulating on the internet.

Apart from Gurucharan Singh, several names such as Dheeraj Dhoopar, Apoorva Mukhija, and a few more have been reportedly approached for Bigg Boss 19.

Who is Gurucharan Singh?

Speaking about Gurucharan Singh, the actor took a midway exit from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2020. After which, Balvinder Singh Suri was roped in to play the role of Roshan Sodhi.

For the unversed, Gurucharan Singh was reported missing on April 22, 2024. After an almost one-month absence, he returned home on May 18. The actor later revealed that he had gone on a spiritual break due to financial stress.

Advertisement

About Bigg Boss 19:

On July 25, the makers of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 19 officially dropped the first teaser on their official social media page, announcing the upcoming season.

On July 31, the first promo of Bigg Boss 19 featuring Salman Khan was out. The superstar host gave a hint about this season's new pattern.

The stage is set as Bigg Boss 19 will premiere on August 24 on Colors and JioHotstar.

ALSO READ: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Gurucharan Singh opens up on why he hasn’t eaten in 34 days and his Rs 1.2 crore debt crisis