TRP Report Week 29: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's ratings DROP, Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in a tight race

Every Thursday, the TRP figures offer a clear picture of which television shows resonated most with viewers. In today's highly anticipated Week 29 report, Anupamaa has claimed the numero uno position. Rounding out the top five are Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Laughter Chefs 2, and Udne Ki Aasha, showcasing the week's biggest hits.

Top 5 shows of the week

1- Anupamaa

After almost five weeks, the Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupamaa has finally ranked at number 1. For several weeks, this position was held by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. However, Anupamaa is back in the race with a current storyline focusing on Anupama and Raahi's dance competition. This week, the show achieved a rating of 2.3.

2- Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, starring Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit, is in the second position. Last week, the show held the top spot with a rating of 2.1. Although its rating remains the same this week, it has dropped to second place. The current storyline centres around Maira and Abhira's relationship.

3- Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to hold the third spot. This sitcom has been running for 17 years and consistently ranks among the top five shows. Featuring Dilip Joshi, Munmun Dutta, Amit Bhatt, and others in pivotal roles, the show still captures audiences' hearts with its engaging storyline. While it had a rating of 2.1 last week, this week it received 1.9.

4- Laughter Chefs 2

Laughter Chefs 2 Grand Finale aired last weekend, concluding on a high note with Elvish Yadav and Karan Kundrra declared the winners. This hit cooking reality show was well-loved for its unfiltered content. Last week, it secured the 5th spot on the TRP chart, but this week, it has climbed to fourth place. It improved slightly from a rating of 1.8 to 1.9 this week.

5- Udne Ki Aasha

The Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora's show Udne Ki Aasha has slipped to the fifth spot this week. Initially ranking first, it has now fallen to 5th place. Last week, it had a rating of 2.0 and was in the fourth position. This week, the show's ratings have dropped significantly to 1.7.

