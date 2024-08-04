Top 5 Hindi TV serials that celebrate friendship: Yeh Un Dino Ki Baat Hai to Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

There are many Hindi TV serials about friends, and the majority of them are youth dramas based on college life or teen series. The Indian television landscape has multiple times acknowledged the significance of friendships and their bonds, offering viewers some of the most touching tales of companionship on screen. If you're in search of top-notch TV shows that beautifully depict the essence of friendship, this article is sure to be a valuable resource for you.

Top 5 Hindi TV Friendship Serials

Here are 5 popular TV shows that celebrate the special bond of friendship.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai

Cast: Ashi Singh, Randeep Rai, Ayesha Kaduskar, Sanjay Choudhary, Raghav Dhir, Kristina Patel.

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai is a popular show inspired by the real-life tale of producers Shashi and Sumeet Mittal. It narrates the teenage romance between schoolmates Sameer and Naina. Set in the 1990s, the series delves into the love story of these young individuals.

However, what truly captivated the audience about the show was the genuine friendship portrayed. The trio of Sameer, Munna, and Pandit became beloved by fans, while the girl gang also showcased a strong bond of companionship. As Naina and Sameer's love story unfolds, their friends stand by them, offering unwavering support through all their trials and triumphs.

Watch The Promo Here

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan

Cast: Niti Taylor, Parth Samthaan, Utkarsh Gupta, Ayaz Ahmed, Charlie Chauhan, Krissann Barretto, Veebha Anand.

Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan is the ultimate show that epitomizes the unbreakable bonds of friendship. It follows a girl enrolled in a prestigious college who challenges the dominant group, the Fab 5. The series features a diverse cast, each with their individual storylines. At its core, Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan focuses on the relationship between Manik Malhotra and Nandini. The Fab 5, comprising five friends who lead the college's top band and clique, adds depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Watch The Promo Here

Dil Dosti Dance

Cast: Kunwar Amar, Shakti Mohan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vrushika Mehta, Alisha Singh.

Dil Dosti Dance is a fictional show centered around a bunch of college students deeply passionate about dance. It narrates the tale of a group of college mates who evolve into friends and confront challenges in their quest to establish themselves in life. Along the journey, they establish relationships, experience love, and even engage in conflicts, yet they persistently dance to the beats, no matter what. What makes the show interesting is its youthful charm and the talented ensemble of dancers in the cast.

Watch The Promo Here

Hip Hip Hurray

Cast: Vishal Malhotra, Nilanjanaa Sharma, Rushad Rana Purab Kohli, Mehul Nisar.

Those who grew up in the 90s would remember Hip Hip Hurray as a classic series that navigated the highs and lows of high school life and friendship. The show became a cult in its time as it portrayed the ups and downs experienced by a group of 12th graders at DeNobili High School. The show brilliantly presented teenage problems, including heartbreak, first crushes, and the pressure of studies.

Watch The Episode Here

Just Mohabbat

Cast: Harsh Lunia, Aditya Kapadia, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Vatsal Sheth.

Who can forget the catchy ‘Chinchinakii Bablaboo, Zindagi mein sau dukh..What to do? What to do?’ that kicked off during the start of the show. Just Mohabbat revolved around the life of Jai, a kid who stays in a hostel and his bond with his pals Madhur, Roma, Sanjay, and his imaginary buddy Gautam. It was hands down one of the coolest shows of the 90s, running successfully for 4 years from 1996 to 2000.

Watch The Episode Here

Which is your favorite friendship-based TV show? Give a shoutout to all your buddies for sticking with you through thick and thin, and make sure to binge-watch these friendship-based shows.

