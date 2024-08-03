Bigg Boss OTT 3: From being tagged as 'fake, vamp' to getting called out on every Weekend Ka Vaar, revisiting winner Sana Makbul's journey on show

Sana Makbul made a grand entrance into Bigg Boss OTT 3 and after a roller coaster ride, clinched the season's winning trophy. The actress, recognized for her roles in TV serials such as Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?, Vish, and Aadat Se Majboor, proved all the doubters wrong. Sana who also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is surely on cloud nine at present.

From being questioned every Weekend Ka Vaar to getting tagged as fake. Here’s a recap of her moments from the show.

Sana was called out on every Weekend Ka Vaar

Bigg Boss OTT 3 host Anil Kapoor constantly called out Sana Makbul for her selfish behavior and also questioned her equation with Vishal, Naezy, and Lovekesh. Anil Kapoor labelled Sana's drive to win as an obsession, and would frequently put her in a box of questions during each weekend ka vaar. Despite all, the actress remained resilient, standing firm in her beliefs and convictions.

Sana Makbul tagged as a vamp

Sana, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 3 who claimed the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh, found herself entangled in conflicts and competition with Ranvir Shorey. She faced accusations and was called fake by most of the housemates. Ranvir labeled Sana as a vamp and Naagin.

Ranvir Shorey even called Sana Makbul 'Gutterchhaap' when she mentioned his Ex-wife and son during a heated argument during a task on Bigg Boss. Sana took a dig at Ranvir's age by saying, “Man is hitting century and is still on dating apps; can anyone believe?”

Sana and Sai Ketan Rao’s constant fights

Sai Ketan Rao and Sana had a clash on the second day itself and got into a heated argument about the unequal sharing of food and eggs, leading to a rift between them for the entire season. They continued to fight and kept nominating each other every week.

When Shivani Kumari doubted Sana's friendship

There was a task in the house in which the housemates were asked who they wanted to save among the nominated contestants Shivani, Lovekesh, and Vishal. Sana stepped up for Vishal and Kataria and nominated Shivani for eviction. This move got Shivani all worked up, questioning their friendship.

After winning the Big Boss OTT 3 trophy an emotional Sana Makbul revealed how bagging the victory on the show has boosted her self-esteem. Despite the whirlwind of negativity and derogatory comments passed on her during the show, Sana stayed adamant and earned her spot among the finalists and emerged as the real winner. Love her or hate her, she is, indeed, the true champion!

