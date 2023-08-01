Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah EXCLUSIVE: 15-25 artists auditioned for Daya's role, Disha in touch with Asit

Disha Vakani's character as Dayaben from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is an iconic one. Even seven years after the actress quit the show, the audience is still hopeful to see her back. While there have been on-and-off reports of Disha's return, the makers have now confirmed that they are returning with Dayaben's character soon. After this revelation was made in one of the episodes, Pinkvilla exclusively reached out to Sohil Ramani, Project Head of the show to learn about the developments.

On replacing Disha Vakani as Dayaben

"Replacing Dayaben's character is a very tough job because she's an iconic character. People have been waiting with bated breaths to see Dayaben in the show for the past 7 years. We still want Disha Vakani to play this role and are in touch with her. She is in touch with Asit (Modi) sir too. Right now, Disha ji is enjoying her personal life with her 2 children but this character is very close to her heart as well," said Sohil.

On giving first preference to Disha Vakani

Adding further, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Project Head said, "Over the past one and a half years, we auditioned a few artists for this character and there are a few who have even come closer to Disha Vakani. However, our first preference is still Disha ji. It may be noted that Asit ji has waited for this character for the past so many years because they share a close relationship, varna koi producer kisi iconic character ka wait nahi karega (No producer will wait for so long, especially for such a character). We've auditioned some really great actors from the Gujarati film industry. We have to see all the aspects of whether she's compatible with Jethalal, she should fit well as Tapu's mother. We've auditioned nearly 15-25 artists and 2-3 out of them were really great."

Checklist for Dayaben's role

"We've even shortlisted a few artists and we've even announced in the episode. We are waiting for the right time to introduce the character. So, we will get such a character that is high on energy because our ladies (from Gokuldham) are also missing Dayaben during their meetings. Due to the absence of this character, fewer stories are being created around the 'mahila mandal.' It's a restriction for us too. Once we get the character back, we'll also start creating full-fledged stories. Along with the audience, we are also eager to get Dayaben back. We might get to see Dayaben either by the end of this year or at the start of the next year," shared Ramani.

On being cautious about Dayaben's selection

"This character is such that we have to be 100 percent sure. We can't afford to make even the slightest mistake because people share their opinion immediately on social media," concluded Sohil Ramani.

