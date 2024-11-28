Top 5 Suspenseful Turkish TV Dramas to Binge-Watch on Netflix This Weekend: Burak Deniz’s Shahmaran to Ugur Yucel’s Fatma

If you're looking for the best Turkish dramas with English subtitles to binge-watch this weekend, Netflix has an impressive lineup. From psychological thrillers to intense family secrets, here are five popular Turkish drama series that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

1. ASAF (2024)

Cast: Cihangir Ceyhan, Burcin Terzioglu, Cagdas Onur Ozturk, Saadet Aksoy

Episodes: 6 (43 minutes each)

The most recently added Turkish drama on Netflix, ASAF, follows a mysterious man caught in a web of secrets and lies. With only six episodes, this top Turkish drama is perfect for a quick binge. The show’s intriguing plot and strong performances make it a must-watch for suspense lovers.

2. Who Were We Running From? (2023)

Cast: Melisa Sozen, Eylul Tumbar, Musa Uzunlar

Episodes: 7 (35–45 minutes each)

This limited Turkish drama series is a dark and emotional thriller about a mother and daughter on the run. The gripping story keeps you guessing about their past while unraveling their secrets. With stunning visuals and a haunting narrative, it's a perfect choice for those who enjoy psychological dramas.

3. Fatma (2021)

Cast: Burcu Biricik, Ugur Yucel, Mehmet Yilmaz Ak, Hazal Turesan

Episodes: 6 (35–45 minutes each)

In this suspenseful Turkish drama, Fatma, a cleaning lady, turns into an unlikely vigilante as she searches for her missing husband. As her dark side emerges, she leaves a trail of mystery and chaos. Burcu Biricik delivers a stellar performance in this heart-pounding series that is both emotional and thrilling.

4. The Tailor (2023)

Cast: Cagatay Ulusoy, Salih Bademci, Sifanur Gul

Seasons: 3 (7–8 episodes per season)

This popular Turkish drama follows a talented tailor, Peyami, who harbors a family secret that could destroy his life. With three seasons available, The Tailor explores themes of love, betrayal, and redemption. Cagatay Ulusoy’s captivating performance, along with its beautifully crafted storyline, makes this one of the top Turkish dramas to watch.

5. Shahmaran (2023)

Cast: Serenay Sarikaya, Burak Deniz, Jolene Andersen

Seasons: 2 (6-8 episodes)

A mystical blend of suspense and romance, Shahmaran follows a young woman who uncovers a secret society with ties to her past. Starring the charismatic Serenay Sarikaya and Burak Deniz, this Turkish drama series keeps you hooked with its unique storyline and enchanting visuals.

From psychological thrillers to family dramas, these shows bring a perfect mix of suspense and emotional depth. With English subtitles, they are accessible to a global audience and perfect for a weekend binge. So grab some popcorn and dive into these best Turkish dramas that are sure to leave you wanting more!

