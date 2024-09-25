5 romantic Turkish series to watch with your partner: Zemheri, Sol Yanim, Iyi Gunde Kotu Gunde and more

In recent years, Turkish dramas have been capturing the attention of Indian audiences alongside the well-established fan bases for Korean dramas and Pakistani shows. This surge in popularity comes at a time when people are increasingly eager to explore diverse content from around the world. Also, the availability of subtitles has significantly enhanced the accessibility and enjoyment of Turkish dramas, with a plethora of series available in Hindi and English subtitles. Today, let us take a look at 5 romantic Turkish series available on YouTube that you can watch without any hassle.

5 romantic Turkish series to binge-watch

1. Zemheri (Love Storm)

Released in 2020, it is available on YouTube with English subtitles. The story is focused on drama and romance and revolves around two individuals, Firuze and Ayaz. Shot beautifully against the landscape of Istanbul, Zemheri showcases enchanting on-screen chemistry between the lead actors, and even the supporting cast has held their own story and stayed true to the script. Since it consists of 10 episodes, you won't need much time to experience the compelling narrative.

2. Gulcemal (Rose Faced)

There have been several stories in which the makers have proved that love and revenge can change the fate of characters drastically. Gulcemal is one such Turkish series, which is a blend of love, revenge, drama, and hatred. Talking about its plot, Zafer gets married to Saim and makes a huge sacrifice by not marrying her love, Mustafa. Years later, she gives birth to a son, and when Mustafa reappears, Zafer runs off with him. As revenge, Gulcemal kills Mustafa, and that's when she curses him by telling him that he will never be loved.

While the curse seems to be proving itself, Gulcemal meets a girl. Despite being polar opposites, the two possibly come together, and their love affair becomes the central part of the story. This Turkish drama is worth watching, and its availability in English subtitles has made it accessible to an international audience as well.

3. Sol Yanim (My Left Side)

Starring Ozge Yagiz, Tolga Medl, Emra Bey, Cemre Baysel, and Cansel Elcin, among others, Sol Yanim is an engaging Turkish drama which, although is a story of a poor girl falling in love with the heir of a wealthy family, but has a lot more to offer. Serra starts working at a young age to support her studies and take care of her mother. On the other hand, Selim, who studies in the same university as her, shares an estranged bond with his father. Serra and Selim's unexpected meeting with each other changes their lives completely. Comprising 12 episodes, Sol Yanim is available on YouTube and hence, you can watch it easily and finish it in no time.

4. Cilek Kokusu (Strawberry Smell)

Exploring themes of lava friendship and family dynamics, this Turkish drama is a romantic comedy series focusing on two individuals with opposite personalities. While Asli is a hardworking girl, Burak is reckless and has always been fond of dating women. When they gradually meet and learn more about each other, romantic feelings spark between them. Although the duo comes together through various coincidences, fate has different plans for them.

5. Iyi Gunde Kotu Gunde (Happily Ever After)

How would you feel when your fiancee dumped you on your wedding day, leaving you in a situation where you doubt all your decisions and the meaning of life? This is exactly what happens to Leyla. She and Sarp love each other, and they decide to get married by going against their families. However, on their big day, the latter doesn't show up, and that's when the story starts. Years later, while Leyla started working for her wedding planning company, Sarp went to the USA to graduate and became a successful person.

He even has a woman named Melisa in his life and decides to get married to her. The couple returns to Istanbul to get married, and interestingly, Leyla turns out to be their event planner. Since Sarp's would-be mother-in-law is Leyla's boss, he can't do anything but face her. Upon seeing him after all those years, Leyla decides to take revenge on him.

In addition to these Turkish dramas, some other Turkish series that you can try watching are Ask Aglatir (Love Makes You Cry), Bay Yanlis (Mr Wrong), and Bir Peri Masali (A Fairy Tale).

So, what are you waiting for? Indulge yourself in a captivating world filled with love, excitement, romance, family bonds, and vengeance by immersing yourself in these Turkish dramas. Don't miss out on the chance to savor your favorite popcorn while experiencing a range of emotions through these compelling shows. Also, as a beginner, you must show sincerity when watching these shows.

