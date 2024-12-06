Top 6 Pakistani dramas with interesting plot twists that will keep you hooked till the end: Humsafar, Dastaan and more

Pakistani dramas have been winning hearts not just in Pakistan but across the border in India and worldwide. The talented actors portray relatable characters and leave a lasting impression on audiences. Here are seven Pakistani dramas with interesting plot twists that will keep you glued to your screens until the very end.

1. Humsafar (2011-2012)

Starring Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, Humsafar became a cultural phenomenon upon its release. This love story revolves around Ashar and Khirad, whose arranged marriage takes unexpected turns due to misunderstandings and betrayal. The twists in their journey of love and redemption make this Pakistani drama a must-watch. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat, Humsafar is an emotional rollercoaster exploring trust, love, and societal pressures.

2. Daam (2010)

Written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Mehreen Jabbar, Daam features an ensemble cast, including Sanam Baloch, Aamina Sheikh, and Adeel Hussain. The story revolves around lifelong friends Zara and Maleeha, whose bond is tested when jealousy and secrets come to light. The surprising twists in relationships and the exploration of class differences make Daam a drama full of suspense and emotional depth.

3. Mora Piya (2013)

With Aamina Sheikh and Adeel Husain in lead roles, Mora Piya tackles sensitive topics such as trauma, relationships, and healing. The story follows Faisal and Ujala, whose lives take a drastic turn after an incident shakes their marriage. Directed by Anjum Shahzad, the drama’s unexpected events and strong performances keep viewers engaged till the end.

4. Zindagi Gulzar Hai (2012-2013)

Another iconic emotional Pakistani drama written by Umera Ahmed, Zindagi Gulzar Hai features Fawad Khan as Zaroon and Sanam Saeed as Kashaf. Their journey from clashing personalities to mutual understanding is packed with emotional highs and lows. Directed by Sultana Siddiqui, the drama beautifully portrays themes of class differences, ambition, and love, making it an evergreen favourite.

5. Shehr-e-Zaat (2012)

Starring Mahira Khan in one of her most powerful performances, Shehr-e-Zaat is a spiritual journey of self-discovery. The story follows Falak, a privileged young woman who reevaluates her life after a personal tragedy. Directed by Sarmad Sultan Khoosat and based on a novel by Umera Ahmed, the drama’s philosophical depth and unexpected twists keep viewers enthralled.

6. Dastaan (2010)

Set during the partition of India, Dastaan is a gripping tale of love and loss starring Sanam Baloch and Fawad Khan. Directed by Haissam Hussain and based on the novel Bano by Razia Butt, the drama portrays the emotional and physical struggles of its characters against the backdrop of historical events. The unpredictable and heart-wrenching plot twists make it one of the most unforgettable Pakistani dramas.

These six Pakistani dramas showcase storytelling at its finest, with plots that keep audiences engaged from start to finish. Whether it’s heartwarming romance, intense drama, or profound life lessons, these shows with interesting plot twists offer something for everyone. If you haven’t already, add them to your watchlist—you won’t be disappointed!

