5 best Pakistani dramas to watch on YouTube; Tere Bin, Mere Humsafar, Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum and more

Pakistani dramas have secured a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences as well. Their compelling storylines, powerful performances by the actors, and engaging plot twists keep viewers captivated throughout each season. Also, the talented actors from these dramas have gained recognition across the nation for their remarkable on-screen chemistry and acting skills.

As the popularity of Pakistani dramas continues to grow, audiences are eager to discover the best Pakistani dramas to watch. We have compiled a list of top Pakistani dramas that are easily available on YouTube. Viewers can enjoy all the episodes of the following series on the platform.

Here are the Top 7 Pakistani dramas on YouTube that you will enjoy watching:

1. Tere Bin

Starring Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles, Tere Bin is one of the top Pakistani dramas on YouTube that you shouldn't miss. Directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, the drama premiered in 2023 and instantly gained attention in India too due to its compelling storyline, popularity of the actors and depiction of a fairytale-like love story.

The plot revolves around Murtasim (played by Wahaj) and Meerab (played by Yumna), who come from different backgrounds but agree on one thing: their intolerance for injustice. Tere Bin is a 58-episodic series and can be watched on Har Pal Geo channel on YouTube.

2. Mere Humsafar

Another much-watch Pakistani drama on YouTube is Mere Humsafar. Starring Farhan Saeed and Hania Aamir, this romantic drama centers on a girl named Hala (played by Hania), who is mistreated by her paternal aunt after her father leaves her at his brother's house following his separation from Hala's mother.

Hala's father is settled in London. While Hala struggles to find happiness, she finally receives love and respect once she marries Hamza (played by Farhan). Mere Humsafar has 39 episodes and can be watched on ARY Digital HD on Youtube.

3. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum

Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum features Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir in lead roles and is available on YouTube. Since its premiere, the show has received positive responses from audiences worldwide. The story revolves around an independent, practical woman who marries a laid-back man. The plot explores how they navigate their differing views and opinions and eventually fall in love with each other. Alongside Hania and Fahad, the series also stars Emmad Irfani in a key role. Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum can also be watched on ARY Digital HD on YouTube. It has 38 episodes.

4. Zindagi Gulzar Hai

Starring Sanam Saeed and Fawad Khan, Zindagi Gulzar Hai is one of the first Pakistani dramas to gain worldwide attention. The cast also includes Ayesha Omer, Samina Peerzada, and others in pivotal roles. Fawad portrays Zaroon Junaid, while Sanam plays Kashaf.

The story follows Kashaf’s hardships after her father abandons her, her mother, and her two sisters. As they struggle to meet their basic needs, Zaroon’s entry into Kashaf’s life brings about significant changes. They begin as rivals but soon become friends and eventually fall in love. Zindagi Gulzar Hai has 26 episodes. The show is available on Hum TV shorts on YouTube.

5. Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha

Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha is among the best Pakistani serials on YouTube that will keep you engaged throughout. Starring the handsome Wahaj Ali and beloved actress Hania Aamir in the main roles, this show is perfect for fans of love triangles.

Directed by Badar Mehmood, the drama follows the story of Saad (played by Wahaj), Maheer (played by Hania) and Areeb (played by Zaviyar Naumaan). This is one of the best Pakistani dramas that you won’t regret watching! Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha has 32 episodes and can be watched on ARY Digital HD on YouTube.

Be sure to bookmark these dramas, as they are engaging, short, and easily accessible for free.

