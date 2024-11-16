Top 7 emotional Pakistani dramas that will make you cry; Fawad Khan’s Dastaan to Bilal Abbas Khan’s Ishq Murshid

Pakistani dramas are known for their powerful storytelling and emotional depth. Over the years, they have captured hearts across the border with stories of love, loss, sacrifice, and redemption. From timeless classics to recent hits, these dramas have the ability to move you to tears.

Here’s a list of the top seven emotional Pakistani dramas that will leave you reaching for tissues.

1. Mere Paas Tum Ho (2019)

Cast: Humayun Saeed, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui

This blockbuster drama tells the heartbreaking story of a devoted husband, Danish, whose life falls apart when his wife, Mehwish, betrays him for wealth. The drama explores themes of love, betrayal, and self-respect. Its emotional dialogues and Danish’s tragic journey made it an instant classic. The unforgettable performances and shocking finale left audiences stunned.

This romantic emotional drama is the viewers' favorite and can be watched on Ary Digital HD's YouTube channel.

2. Pyaare Afzal (2013)

Cast: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ayeza Khan, Sohai Ali Abro

A beautiful tale of unrequited love, Pyaare Afzal revolves around Afzal, a carefree young man who secretly writes letters to his love, Farah. As fate intervenes, the story takes a heart-wrenching turn. Hamza Ali Abbasi’s performance as the tragic hero and the soulful soundtrack made this drama unforgettable.

This 37-episode drama can be watched on Ary Digital HD on YouTube.

3. Alif (2019)

Cast: Hamza Ali Abbasi, Sajal Aly, Kubra Khan

Alif is a deeply emotional drama about spirituality, self-discovery, and the bond between a man and his faith. It follows the journey of Momin, a filmmaker, and Momina, an actress, as they navigate their struggles and find solace in God. The show’s poetic narrative and Sajal Aly’s heartwarming performance made it a standout.

This 2019 television series is available on Har Pal Geo's YouTube channel.

4. Humsafar (2011)

Cast: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Atiqa Odho

A timeless classic, Humsafar tells the story of Khirad and Ashar, a couple torn apart by misunderstandings and societal pressures. Their emotional struggles and eventual reconciliation tugged at viewers’ heartstrings. With breathtaking performances by Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, the drama remains a favorite even today.

Watch this popular Fawad Khan starrer on Hum TV's YouTube channel.

5. Dastaan (2010)

Cast: Fawad Khan, Sanam Baloch, Saba Qamar

Set against the backdrop of the Partition of India, Dastaan is a poignant tale of love and sacrifice. The story follows Hassan and Bano, whose lives are forever changed by the violence and heartbreak of the era. With stellar performances and a gripping narrative, the drama is a tearjerker that highlights the human cost of war.

The series based on the 1971 novel Bano by Razia Butt can be watched on Hum TV's YouTube channel.

6. Ishq Murshid (2023)

Cast: Bilal Abbas Khan, Omair Rana, Hira Tareen

One of the most recent additions to the list, Ishq Murshid is an emotional journey of love, faith, and personal growth. It tells the story of Murshid and his quest for inner peace while navigating life’s complexities. The beautiful cinematography and soulful dialogues add to its emotional depth.

Watch this series on Hum TV's YouTube channel.

7. Pehli Si Mohabbat (2021)

Cast: Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar, Uzma Hassan

A tale of young love, Pehli Si Mohabbat is about Aslam and Rakshi, whose love story is challenged by societal norms and family conflicts. The drama’s heartfelt portrayal of first love and its struggles is relatable and deeply moving. Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar’s chemistry added to the show’s charm.

If you're wondering where to watch it, go to Ary Digital HD's YouTube channel.

These dramas are more than just stories; they are emotional journeys that stay with you long after the credits roll. Whether it’s the heartache of unfulfilled love, the pain of betrayal, or the hope for redemption, each of these dramas relates with viewers on a deep level. If you’re in the mood for a good cry, these masterpieces are a must-watch!

