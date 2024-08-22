Jackie Shroff’s compliment makes Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 participant Shilpa Shinde’s day; Actress shares excitement

Shilpa Shinde and Krishna Shroff grabbed attention as they returned to Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 as wildcard entrants. Recently, Jackie Shroff showered praises on them after they performed the underwater stunt. Now, Shilpa Shinde has reacted to his compliment. Read on to know what the actress has to say.

Shilpa Shinde reshared the video of Jackie Shroff holding his breath under the water, trying to perform a similar challenge as shown in Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. In the video, the Bollywood actor says, “Shilpa, Krishna, I am also trying. Let's see how tough it is, yaa. You guys were there for 10 minutes, or I don't know how much. Kitna time tum log paani mein tha, maalum nahi. Aur woh bhi task kar raha tha. main khaali koshish kar raha hun paani mein andar jaane ka (I don't know for how long you guys were in the water and were also doing the task. I am just trying to get inside the water)."

Resharing the video on her Instagram handle, the Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress wrote, “Omg!! Mera toh din bn gaya..Thank you so much @kishushroff and @apnabhidu ji Jackie Ji, It's a big thing for me to get a compliment from You. It really means a lot & Krishna you are a fighter.”

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s post here:

For the unversed, in the recent episode (August 18) of Rohit Shetty-hosted show, an underwater stunt was introduced before the contestants. Sumona Chakravarti, Abhishek Kumar, and Krishna Shroff participated in the stunt as one team, while Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, and Aditi Sharma were another team.

The stunt required untying a series of knots on a heavy rope placed 30 feet inside the water. After completing the task, Rohit Shetty mentioned that Shilpa and Krishna had made a remarkable comeback.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 airs a new episode on Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 PM on Colors TV and Jio Cinema.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Jackie Shroff showers praise on Shilpa Shinde and daughter Krishna; 'Maan gaya tum log ko main'