EXCLUSIVE: Garvita Sadhwani calls bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 'a milestone'; reveals taking risk for career in showbiz

Garvita Sadhwani plays the important role of Ruhi in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress proved her acting prowess recently in the track where Ruhi lets go of Armaan and suffers a major heartbreak. Garvita's performance was quite appreciated and the viewers sympathized with her character.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Garvita looked back at her short journey so far in the industry and stated that she wants to grow and evolve in the showbiz world.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Garvita Sadhwani on her career so far

The Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress said, "I think it's pretty early for me to say anything, but I'm really grateful that in a very short time—I mean, I've worked with such amazing senior people. And I worked on such amazingly interesting projects. I've gotten to learn a lot, and I'm also growing as an actor. But obviously, there's a long way to go."

Take a look at Garvita Sadhwani's video from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets:

Garvita Sadhwani on bagging Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Garvita Sadhwani said, "As an actor, your goal is to always learn and grow, and that's what I strive for. So, I hope when I look back at my journey in the next five years, I have a lot of milestones in mind."

Expressing gratitude over her role in YRKKH, she said, "And for now, I think one milestone was to get a big banner project and I got that with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And I think that made me quite happy. I feel it made my parents very proud, my family is proud of me, and I can't ask for anything else. But yes, I just hope that things keep going well."

Advertisement

Garvita Sadhwani on her career shift

She said, "I think it's my vision that got me here, not just luck because I was on a very different trajectory in my life. I was studying, I completed my studies, I was working for a while, and I was doing well over there, but something was missing."

Garvita added, "You feel like something is missing, and no matter how good the career or job is, there's still something missing. So, I think that's why I wanted to come to Mumbai; I wanted to chase my dreams; I wanted to see what's out there; and I'm very glad that I did that.”



Elaborating about the risks she took, she said, "It was a risk that I took for my career— choosing a different track. It was all because I needed to excel and fulfill my passion. Once you come to Mumbai, they say you make it your own. So, that's why I came here, and so far, it feels like Mumbai has accepted me. If it continues like this for a long time, then I'll stay here and achieve much more."

Advertisement

The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The upcoming track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will focus on Abhira facing a professional setback because of Sanjay's conspiracy. Sanjay has framed Abhira in a bribe case and her lawyer's license is on the verge of being canceled.

Meanwhile, She will also face a personal tragedy with Madhav being shot in an encounter. As informed exclusively by Pinkvilla, Madhav will be seen battling for his life. It will be exciting to see if Abhira and Armaan will be able to save him or not.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai EXCLUSIVE Spoiler: Madhav gets shot, battles for life; will Armaan and Abhira save him?