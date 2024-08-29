TRP Report Week 34: Anupamaa tops, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin back to its glory; Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's rank slips

The TRP report for the 34th week of the year 2024 is out and there are many fluctuations in terms of ranks of the TV shows this week. Anupamaa has topped again with a respectable 2.4 points. The show's current track revolves around Anupamaa trying hard to reunite Aadhya and Anuj.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had been struggling to attain good numbers and rank for quite some time but looks like the show is back to its glory as it has ranked number 2 on the TRP charts with a 2.2 point rating. The show's current track revolves around Savi and Rajat's marriage and the duo getting Sai's custody.

Take a look at a recent promo of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin here:

The third spot in the TRP report is secured by Jhanak. The show's TRP dipped from 2.3 to 2.2 this week. Jhanak stars Krushal Ahuja, Hiba Nawab, and Chandni Sharma in lead roles. The fourth spot in the TRP report is claimed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with 2.2 points. The TRP of the show can be disappointing for the makers despite introducing the massive wedding drama in the show.

Udne Ki Aasha secured the fifth spot with 2.2 points followed by Advocate Anjali Awasthi securing sixth position with 2.1 points. Khtaron Ke Khiladi 14 secured the seventh spot on the overall show's list but became the top-rated non-fiction show with 1.8 points followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah securing the eighth spot with 1.7 points.

Colors mythological show Shiv Shakti Tap Tyaag Tandav claimed ninth spot with 1.5 points followed by Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment securing tenth spot with 1.5 points. Last week, the cooking-based reality show secured had secured 1.8 points.

